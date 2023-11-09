The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged with making false reports to emergency services

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 10 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged with making false reports to emergency services
Man charged with making false reports to emergency services

A Warrnambool man alleged to have repeatedly called triple-zero to make false emergency reports about his former partner has been arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.