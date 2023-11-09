Man charged with making false reports to emergency services

A Warrnambool man alleged to have repeatedly called triple-zero to make false emergency reports about his former partner has been arrested.
A police spokesman said the 36-year-old man had been charged with stalking between September and November this year and using a carriage service to harass.
He's also been charged with 10 counts of improperly using an emergency call service.
Police allege the man was in a long-term relationship which ended in September, but he started trying to contact a woman 10 times a day.
He saw the woman at public venues, including at a school during pick-up times.
On October 10 it's alleged the man started making reports to emergency services.
He claimed a woman was at an east Warrnambool address waving around a shovel, she had a drug overdose, she was screaming at the same address, there was loud banging in a house and two women were screaming at each other.
The man was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 10, for a bail/remand application.
The man is one of three men in the Warrnambool police station cells to appear in court on Friday.
A 41-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with theft of a beer stubby from a shop while he was already on bail.
A 41-year-old Portland man is also in the cells, charged with seven counts of breaching his bail and trafficking GHB.
The man was previously charged with trafficking drugs and during a bail compliance check at his address police officers found more GHB which the man knocked out of an officer's hand and half spilt.
Police members also found a tick list of deals made and amounts of money owed as well as $700 in cash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.