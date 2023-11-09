Off-duty police officer charged with unlawful assault

An off-duty Warrnambool police officer has been charged with unlawful assault.
The case was listed for a mention hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
It was adjourned to a committal mention hearing on December 7 in the same court.
The officer was charged by the Warrnambool police family violence unit with one count of unlawful assault.
It comes just weeks after another officer was charged in a separate case.
In that case, an on-duty police officer was charged with unlawful assault for an incident at Derrinallum on November 25, 2022.
The 56-year-old leading senior constable from the Western Region was charged following an internal investigation.
He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on October 16, 2023.
The man was not legally represented and the matter was adjourned until December 4 for him to find a lawyer.
There was a question asked about whether the case should be moved to a different court given the man was a local police officer.
A magistrate said that could be determined at the December date.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman told The Standard the officer at the time of the incident was suspended with pay.
In July this year, a Warrnambool police officer charged with allegedly assaulting a man he was trying to arrest, was acquitted on all charges.
