All-abilities club named as charity partner jumps into 2024 season

An all-abilities football team will use funds raised at the 2024 May Racing Carnival to improve its training facilities.
The South Warrnambool Hurricanes will receive proceeds from Warrnambool Racing Club's punter shuttle bus during the three-day event and public donations during the carnival.
The team was named a beneficiary on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the racing club's JUMP charity partner morning tea.
Warrnambool Racing Club deputy chair Kate Ryan said the event celebrated the charity program and the strength of the south-west community.
"We started the JUMP charity program in 2020 as a way to strengthen our connection with the community in which we operate," Ms Ryan said.
"It's very important for us to make sure we are not only giving back to the community, but also having days like today where we can get community groups together and celebrate the fantastic work you do in our region.
"Over the last three years we've given donations and worked with just over 30 charities from the region."
South Warrnambool Hurricanes, which are part of the South Warrnambool Football Netball Club, is an all abilities football team for 40 adult men and women of all ages.
The players travel around the region to compete and are deeply entrenched in the South Warrnambool club, its games and social events.
SWFNC treasurer Louise Lucas said the players loved their football and being involved.
"You see them up there on Thursday night, at presentation night and at other games," Mrs Lucas said. "They're very much part of the club."
She said money raised at the May carnival would help purchase nets for behind the goal posts at the western end of the Friendly Societies' Park to stop footballs rolling down the hill.
Mrs Lucas said it would mean the players wouldn't have to climb the fence, which some were unable to do, or chase the ball, also improving player safety.
Each year the racing club selects a charity or community partner to support. The club provides the chosen charity with a marquee in a visible spot on course during the carnival to base themselves from and fundraise from across the three days. Presence and visibility during the carnival also helps to create and raise public awareness of the group.
Race patrons using the club's shuttle buses during the carnival make a gold coin donation, which will then be given to the Hurricanes.
In a further boost, for the second year running, Beyond Bank which merged with South West Credit last year, will match each dollar raised during the three-day event up to a maximum of $15,000.
Beyond Bank Warrnambool community development manager Grant Howland said it was proud to work with the club again this year.
"We're right on board with our community," Mr Howland said. "We love being involved and we're really passionate about supporting Warrnambool and the south-west."
Warrnambool and District Community Hospice was named the community race day partner. It will receive all gate takings and sponsorship profits from the WRC's Community Race Day meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Hospice vice president Brian Dillon said it was great news and funds raised would provide free in-home support to local people with life-limiting illnesses and help them achieve their wish to spend their final days in the comfort of home.
Mr Dillon said the organisation relied on volunteers and did not receive recurrent government funding.
"Every bit helps," Mr Dillon said.
The WRC also offers financial donations to support local charities, clubs or community organisations to deliver a project or initiative.
