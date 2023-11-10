The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

All-abilities club named as charity partner jumps into 2024 season

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 10 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An all-abilities football team will use funds raised at the 2024 May Racing Carnival to improve its training facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.