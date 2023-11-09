Cricketer's suspension upheld, set to miss crucial division one matches

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player will miss the next two matches of the division one season after his appeal at an independent tribunal hearing was thrown out on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Merrivale's Marcus Bunney was offered a three-game suspension from the WDCA match committee across two charges stemming from the round four division one clash against Russells Creek at Mack Oval on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
The bowler was charged with a level one offence for an "obvious delay in leaving the wicket after dismissal", carrying a one-game suspension, as well as a level two offence for "persistent disputing of umpires decisions" which carried a two-game suspension.
Bunney accepted the two-game suspension and missed the round five game against Northern Raiders but challenged the level one offence in front of an independent tribunal.
The independent tribunal heard Bunney was out bowled in the second innings of the match before eventually walking off the ground after initially standing his ground.
Chris Martin, who was the officiating umpire at the time, said the ball had clearly hit the stumps with the batsman standing there for "30 seconds" before walking from the ground.
"It clearly hit the stumps, everyone saw it on the field and Marcus stayed there," he said of the incident.
"Everyone was a bit bewildered. The fieldsmen and players were very upset about it. The bails were off, it was a windy day but the wicket bent back. There was no doubt he was bowled."
When asked whether Bunney questioned the decision, Martin said he was silent and stood there.
"He just remained there and said nothing," he said.
"Keeper Cam Williams then said 'what are you waiting for?', he replied 'for the umpire to give me out', and then he took a long time and left after being given out."
Bunney, who was on 18 at the time, said he was unsure whether the ball had hit the stumps due to the windy conditions and with the keeper being up to the stumps at the time.
"I thought Cam caught it and then hit the stumps, I stood in my crease and he ran past and celebrated. We exchanged a few words and I was waiting for the umpire to raise his finger," he said.
"Once he did, I walked off. But I couldn't hear the ball hitting the stumps, it was too windy."
Tigers playing coach Matthew Petherick, who was at the non-strikers' end at the time, said he saw the ball hit the stumps but believed it was "reasonable" to stand his ground.
Petherick added a similar incident in the Russells Creek innings was given not-out and both captains agreed after the first over of the match to remove the bails due to the windy conditions.
"Marcus wasn't sure if he was bowled. He stood his ground and waited for the umpire to give him out," he said.
"The players got frustrated but he stood his ground and waited for the finger to go up. I was aware it hit the wicket. It was obvious to me. The stumps just tilted back, but anything could have happened.
"There was a reason for the batsmen to wait and be given out. The stumps just bent back and he stood his ground.
"It would have taken a good 10 to 15 seconds, enough for them to have a word to Marcus and then the umpire gave the dismissal.
"Granted the situation without bails and the wind, the batsmen had a right to stand his ground. I think it was reasonable. It was windy and with no bails and after a previous incident that was not given out."
After a brief deliberation, the independent tribunal upheld the one-week ban meaning he will miss the next two matches after already serving a week in the last round.
Merrivale skipper Joe Kenna also fronted the tribunal on the night, challenging the terms of a formal warning handed down for failing to control his players in the same match.
Under WDCA by-laws, any player issued a warning for a less serious offence that is not deemed reportable must not receive another warning in a 24-month period or face the minimum mandatory penalty to be served immediately in addition to any other penalty in the future.
The Tigers leader challenged the formal warning and wanted it completely wiped.
Kenna accepted the game was heated but said it was a "disappointing" decision after being spoken to during the match about the behaviour of players and believed it was dealt with and he had taken control.
It was reiterated that he had not been charged with any offence for his own behaviour.
Umpire Chris Martin, who said it was an "unpleasant and not enjoyable" game of cricket to officiate, believed it was worthy of a warning only.
"I like to enjoy the game and have everyone have a good time on the field," he said.
"I've umpired many games with Joe and never had problems with him before. He's a young captain and I think it's just worthy of a warning, learn from it and we move forward."
He said there were a lot of "players from either side swearing at each other on the field", including ex-Russells Creek players playing their former team for the first time.
"On that particular day, he (Kenna) could have been more controlled. There was a bit of banter, a bit of swearing," he said.
"There were a few niggles throughout the day. I spoke to both captains about it. Towards the end of the game it then calmed down."
Kenna, an ex-Russells Creek premiership player is one of two ex-Creekers including Petherick who were on the team.
He disputed these events but stated he "issued the umpire with an apology after the game" for incidents throughout the match involving other players.
"Not once did Matt Petherick or I say a word to the other team, let alone swearing," he said.
"Cam (Williams) is one of my best mates and Matt and I are such close friends with some of these guys."
Martin said he spoke to both captains separately throughout the match about their players' conduct on the field.
"During one of the overs I went over and spoke to Cam as well," he said.
"Perhaps I should have spoken to both captains together."
The independent tribunal deliberated and upheld the formal warning given to Kenna.
