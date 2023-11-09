The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricketer's suspension upheld, set to miss crucial division one matches

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:29pm, first published 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cricketer's suspension upheld, set to miss crucial division one matches
Cricketer's suspension upheld, set to miss crucial division one matches

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player will miss the next two matches of the division one season after his appeal at an independent tribunal hearing was thrown out on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.