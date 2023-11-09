Hard work pays off: Trainer's special Flemington win

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig heaped praise on his hard-working staff following Picaroon's exciting victory in the $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington on Thursday.
Picaroon, ridden by top jockey Blake Shinn, was having just her fifth start for Dabernig. She got up in the last couple of strides to defeat Euphoric by a long-head and Lady Jones in third place.
Dabernig labelled the win one of his training highlights since he took over on-course stables at Warrnambool in 2021.
"It's a big thrill to win one at the Flemington carnival," Dabernig told The Standard.
"The win is very special for all our staff, my wife (Cassie), my parents and Cassie's parents plus local dentist Richard White who owns Picaroon. Our whole team have played an important part in having Picaroon ready to win.
"There's been a bit of pressure but it's great when it all comes together. Richard sent Picaroon to stud to get her in foal and then she ended up with me. Picaroon came to us in great order from Mount Gambier trainer Michael O'Leary.
"We had some luck with Flying Mascot in black type races when we came to Warrnambool but this win is right up there with those victories."
Dabernig said the country final series was a great incentive and there should be more races of that type.
"Picaroon got into the final after a heat win at Hamilton," he said. "I think there should be more races like it. It's hard to get a runner into the final as the heats are very competitive.
"The $500,000 prizemoney is excellent. It was a great ride by Blake. He's a world-class rider. There's a nice black type race at Sandown in a couple of weeks for Picaroon's next start."
Picaroon picked up $275,000 in prize-money the win.
