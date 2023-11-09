The Standard
Hard work pays off: Trainer's special Flemington win

By Tim Auld
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:18pm
Jockey Blake Shinn returns to the mounting yard on Picaroon after winning the Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Tom Dabernig heaped praise on his hard-working staff following Picaroon's exciting victory in the $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington on Thursday.

