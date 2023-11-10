More details revealed for Collingwood's AFL cup visit to the city

Strong membership numbers for the Collingwood Football Club made sure Warrnambool was included in the 2023 Premiership Cup Tour.
The cup will be on display at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club's home base at Reid Oval on Saturday, November 11 from 11am to 1pm.
Collingwood Football Club chief executive officer Craig Kelly said while fans could take a photograph with the cup, no players or coaches would be present as they were taking a well deserved 12-week break between seasons.
Mr Kelly said bringing the cup to the regions was a thank you for being part of the club.
"It's amazing the impact it has when people have a photo with it, especially with their children and grandparents," he said.
It is the second time the cup has been showcased in the region since the Pies won the 2023 AFL grand final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 29.
Mr Kelly said it was rare for the cup to travel to the same region more than once. Collingwood president Jeff Browne and former Collingwood player Leon Davis brought it to Heywood in October.
The CEO said it was a "special event" to bring the cup to Heywood, where Davis is a an ex-coach and 2023 assistant coach.
Mr Kelly, a former Collingwood player, who has been involved in regional football in Mansfield and the Goulburn Valley, said he understood the importance of providing grassroots clubs with opportunities like this.
"I know what that premiership meant to them (the regional fans), for us and for me to be part of this club; to give back to the supporters," he said.
While Mr Kelly does not have links to the south-west he said he enjoyed fishing at Port Fairy for tuna, and said he was interested in attending the 2024 May Racing Carnival.
