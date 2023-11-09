'Wait and see' as trainer plots next move after Flemington success

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde will take a wait-and-see policy with his lightly-raced mare Precious Charm after she scored a dogged victory in a $150,000 restricted race at Flemington on Oaks Day.
Precious Charm, under the urging of jockey Jordan Childs, fought back to beat Fancify by a short-head with Brazen Lady back in third place in the 1700 metre race on Thursday, November 9.
Wilde said Precious Charm, who won a restricted race over 1200 metres at Warrnambool the previous week, showed plenty of promise.
"It was a good gutsy win," Wilde told The Standard.
"I thought of this race after she won at Warrnambool last week. We were jumping up 500 metres in distance from last week but I was confident she would handle the distance jump.
"Precious Charm has won three of her four starts. I think there's plenty of upside to her."
Wilde purchased Precious Charm for $80,000 at the 2021 New Zealand Yearling Sales and the popular trainer said he had always had an opinion of the mare.
"We've just given her a bit of time to mature. She was just a slow maturer," he said.
"The win is a great result for her owners who include Paul Daffy, who has been a great supporter of the stable for many years.
"We'll just see how she comes through this race before we plan another start for her."
The underrated Childs said it was a great training performance from the Wilde stable.
"I was able to let her flow into a nice position," Childs said.
"She got into a lovely rhythm out in front and came back and relaxed nicely. I got to save her for a late effort."
Precious Charm took her stake earnings to more than $115,000 with Thursday's victory.
