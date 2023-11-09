The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dozens of homes at flood risk: Will three-metre high levees save properties?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Draft flood mapping that shows the areas that would be flooded in South Warrnambool under a worse-case scenario of river flooding and a 1.2-metre storm surge.
Draft flood mapping that shows the areas that would be flooded in South Warrnambool under a worse-case scenario of river flooding and a 1.2-metre storm surge.

Levees up to three metres high and excavating sand dunes at Levys Point are among suggestions put to residents to help mitigate potential damage to dozens of homes in South Warrnambool under new flood modelling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.