Dozens of homes at flood risk: Will three-metre high levees save properties?

Levees up to three metres high and excavating sand dunes at Levys Point are among suggestions put to residents to help mitigate potential damage to dozens of homes in South Warrnambool under new flood modelling.
Six options were put to residents at a meeting on Wednesday with people asked to vote on which two options they favoured for more detailed exploration.
Other options were to restrict water flow through Swinton Street bridge, excavate to widen bottle neck areas along parts of the Merri River such as near the old Woollen Mill, a shallow bypass channel at Kelly's Swamp or improving flow across Kelly and Saltwater swamps out to Rutledges Cutting.
New worst case scenario flood modelling shows dozens of homes are at risk of being impacted by both river flooding and storm surges with all of Lake Pertobe being inundated with water including the mini-golf, caravan parks, skate park and Pertobe Road.
Resident David Skinner asked why allowing flood water to go onto the disused trotting track at Thunder Point had not been considered as an option.
He also suggested a two-kilometre rowing course be dug out south of the Dennington bridge to create a six to eight lane rowing facility which could also help mitigate flood damage further downstream.
"It's a win-win situation as far as I'm concerned," he said.
The idea of three-metre high levees along parts of the river could be costly, interrupt river views and didn't find much support from residents.
Creating an opening to the sea at Levys Point with a "significant amount of excavation" either by digging through dunes up to 15 metres high or by creating a tunnel would be costly, and also found little support from residents who raised concerns about the potential impact on Indigenous sites.
The flood maps are yet to be made public because they are awaiting peer review but they will look at current flood modelling and future modelling taking into account climate change storm surges of 0.8 metres which is the current industry benchmark.
But that 0.8 metre height is under review and could soon be increased to 1.2 metres with those maps produced to give South Warrnambool a view of the worst-case scenario.
The maps show potentially dozens of houses at risk but consultants were unable to put a figure on just how many homes would be impacted under each flooding scenario and by how much. However, the meeting heard the situation had worsened.
While the pros and cons of each of the six mitigation option were outlined at the meeting, residents said they didn't feel like they knew enough to make an informed decision about which option would protect the most homes.
"We want you protect our properties," one resident said.
The meeting was told there was no simple answer when it came to mitigating floodwaters in South Warrnambool, and there was a possibility that none of the options might make much of a difference.
After a confidential vote by residents, the options were to be discussed during a stakeholders meeting this week to decide which two options further detailed analysis and modelling would be on.
The meeting was told tight funding meant it wouldn't be possible unable to fully investigate all six options.
Residents were also told none of the options were perfect and investigations might find that spending $20 million in mitigation efforts could only save four homes.
However, the meeting heard it could buy more time for residents in the event of a flood and allow them to put measures in place to protect properties and belongings before water reached their homes.
Residents questioned consultants about how the new flood study would impact their insurance bills.
South Warrnambool resident Peter Smid said when his insurance bill arrived in the mail this year, it had risen to $7000 because of the flood risk.
He was able to switch providers and get a cheaper $2000 policy, but he is keen for some kind of mitigation works to protect his property.
"It's of great benefit to us if we can get some relief from flooding," he said.
He said his house wasn't in a flood zone when it was built about 40 years ago but when a flood study was done 20 years ago - around the time he moved in - the new mapping showed his home was at risk.
An extension to the house though is now safely above the flood zone.
He is lucky his home wasn't impacted in the 2020 floods, but the water was metres away from getting inside the house.
"That was what they call a one-in-15 year event, so we've go no hope in the one-in-20 or one-in-30 years," he said.
