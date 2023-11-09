Mexico-born footy fan shares love of Aussie rules with Spanish commentary

The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero will swap his camera for a microphone when he calls an AFLW final in his native Spanish.
Guerrero's call of the qualifying final between Melbourne and North Melbourne from Ikon Park will be streamed to audiences around the world on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Through a partnership between the AFL and the National Ethnic and Multicultural Broadcasters' Council, Guerrero started calling AFLW games in 2022, which included a final between Melbourne and Adelaide.
As a way to introduce new people to Australian Rules football, they choose one game a round to broadcast in a different language via the AFL app, with four AFL and two AFLW games broadcast in Spanish in 2023.
Guerrero said learning about a game in your native language made it easier to understand.
"The AFL is very keen to promote the game within multicultural groups, and Spanish is a group that is growing," he said.
"They want to get people interested and involved in the game.
"But the main reason is there are a lot of people where English is not their first language and they're interested in giving some options to people with different backgrounds."
Guerrero said getting the call-up to commentate a final was a satisfying tick of approval from the decision-maker who had recognised his level of understanding and passion for the game.
A natural curiosity for the sport was sparked after he moved from Mexico City to Melbourne with wife Liz in 2012. They later relocated to Warrnambool in 2020.
"Since the first time I went to a game at the 'G, I felt very curious about the game," he said. "I just went because someone gave me a ticket and I had no idea about the game.
"It was just 36 people chasing a footy.
"For me, it was 'OK, what is the strategy? What is going on?'
"I decided to start to find the right people or the right way to understand the game because for me it made no sense.
"Every time someone gave me some knowledge or explained to me the rules, it increased my curiosity about the game."
Guerrero credited a football operations internship at Richmond Football Club in 2018 as the starting point for his commentary.
His knowledge grew as he learnt from the likes of Damien Hardwick, Tim Livingstone and the players.
Extending his time at the Tigers following his internship, Guerrero became involved in the women's program soon after the club received its AFLW licence.
"I built a relationship with them, and one of my Mexican friends knew I did this job and she knew I had some knowledge about the game and rules, and my passion about the game," he said. "She introduced me to the NEMBC."
Nerves were a natural feeling for Guerrero when calling his first game, though his ease behind the microphone has grown each time.
"Standing in front of the microphone, it's a tough one," he said. "At the start I felt a little bit stiff.
"It's a completely different involvement - you need to explain what is happening and to create that image to the people who are listening on a radio.
"They need to understand where the player is, where the ball is, which side of the ground teams are kicking (to), that was the difficult part, to create that idea.
"But the second time it was easier, I knew what I needed to transfer to the audience."
Guerrero said the emotion in his call came more naturally, having grown up in Mexico where soccer is the prominent sport.
"Soccer is about passion and you understand that feeling, so what you're trying to do is translate that emotion into the field," he said. "AFL is a sport that you can easily translate and yell, and when you call a goal, you can extend it like the soccer one.
"You can put a lot of excitement (in) and make the people feel that. It's very easy to transfer that emotion through the radio."
He estimates about 20 hours of work goes into researching, preparing for and travelling to games.
But the time and work is well worth it to pass some of his knowledge and love for the game onto a newcomer.
"That will be my contribution to people who speak Spanish," he said.
