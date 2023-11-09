Parish exploring 12 unit development in Port Fairy

The South West Coast Parish is exploring plans to turn land next to Port Fairy's St Patrick's Church into a 12 unit housing development.
The 12-lot plan is just one of several the parish is considering as it works on concept plans for the site adjacent to the church's former presbytery.
Parish manager Tony Herbert said the plans were still at an early stage and hadn't even been taken to the St Patrick's congregation for feedback yet.
"We've produced some concept plans, but they're not at a level where we've been able to present them to the congregation. The whole thing is very much in its infancy," Mr Herbert said.
The plan to develop the land had been triggered by a need to raise money for the parish.
"The driving force behind the concept is for the parish to maximise the use of its assets," Mr Herbert said.
"For the work of the church moving forward there's a need for income, which is a challenge with a dwindling congregation. The church has also undergone significant restoration recently, which as you can imagine working with bluestone it's been a costly undertaking.
"The land has been sitting there for a long time and the leadership committee believe it's timely to look at doing something with it."
Mr Herbert said the parish hadn't decided whether to simply sell the land, develop it, or build on it and retain the blocks for ongoing income.
"The development and building industry obviously isn't moving too quickly, so there's a few factors and concepts we're looking into," he said.
He said he thought the prospect of additional housing in Port Fairy would be welcomed, and the possibility of a 12-lot development with smaller blocks could be appropriate in the location.
"Given how close the site is to the centre of Port Fairy there are plenty of nice open spaces within a short distance, so consumers in that market might not be looking for large lots," he said.
"So it's all on the table. Unit development has been flagged and so has residential development."
The parish is in the process of inspecting the site for Aboriginal cultural heritage purposes to check there are no areas of cultural sensitivity on the land.
Mr Herbert said there had been several meetings with the St Patrick's Church leadership group, and the concepts would likely be ready to present to the broader congregation by the new year.
