'I can progress my cricket': Fast bowler ready to hit straps after injury

An emerging teenager still finding his feet at his new club after a knee injury is hoping to bring an "aggressive" approach to the bowling crease throughout the season.
Talented left-arm quick Tom Powell, who crossed over from Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club Dennington to reigning premiers Nestles in the off-season, is beginning to make his mark after an interrupted pre-season.
The 18-year-old injured his knee playing football for South Warrnambool in the under 18.5 Hampden league grand final, but is coming off a 2022-23 cricket season where he took out the association's under 17 cricketer of the year award and captained Dennington to the under 17s premiership where he was player of the match.
He was particularly dominant at under 17 level, scoring 396 runs at 44 and snaring 29 wickets at 7.52.
"I hurt some cartilage in my knee in the grand final unfortunately and it left me pretty sore for a few weeks. It's been a bit slow with my cricket but I've started to get back into it," he said ahead of the clash against West Warrnambool.
"I missed a month or so with my pre-season training and then missed the first two rounds but I'm happy to be back now. I'm back at full fitness, I've been back bowling for a while now which is great."
Powell said close relationships at his new club were pivotal in making the move across from the Dogs and believed he had a strong role to play within the champion unit.
"Definitely 'Chook' (division one captain Jacob Hetherington) and Will Ringin were the main two guys that probably got me across to the club but when I looked at it closely and what was best for me it was just a good chance for me to better my cricket," he said.
"The outfit they've got, I really feel like I can progress my cricket. I can already tell so far it's been a good move and I just want to play as much division one as I can and be consistent.
"There's a lot of good new ball bowlers at the club, so I reckon for me maybe coming in first or second change and trying to be really aggressive is what I'll do, that's when I'm at my best with my cricket I reckon, when I'm really aggressive."
The apprentice plumber, who has junior country week experience with the association, put together his most promising performance at division level since arriving at The Factory in round five, snaring two wickets and generating some nice pace and consistent lines in a thumping win against Wesley Yambuk.
He said the consistency in his game was something he wanted to build on in coming weeks.
"I was a bit average the week before to be honest, just working my way back into it but felt back to my best last weekend for sure," he said.
"I've struggled with consistency the last few years so if I can do that this year I'll be pretty happy."
Nestles' clash with West Warrnambool kicks off at Reid Oval from 12.30pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
