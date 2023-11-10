Legally blind at nine, Jeff's led an incredible life. Now he's handed over the reins

JEFF McNeill has packed a lot into his 68 years.
A world champion athlete and five-time Paralympian, he's run a business and farm, served on his local council, ridden among the wild brumbies of the high country, travelled the globe and is now exploring his creative talents as an artist.
All from a man who's been legally blind since the age of nine.
Alongside his wife of 47 years, Kaye, there have also been a few extra pairs of eyes to guide Jeff along life's journey.
Thanks to a gentle quarter horse by the name of Millie and faithful guide dogs Max and now Onslo, it's been a journey far richer than he could have hoped for.
Jeff shared his story this week with guests and NDIS clients at Naroghid equine therapy centre, Just Horses, near Cobden, where Millie is continuing her valuable work.
He told the audience how for 12 years, Millie provided the eyes that opened the door for him to enjoy the freedom and sensory delights of the high country on horseback.
Saddlebags packed with camping gear, for days at a time Millie and Jeff and his companions would negotiate the mountain trails through heavy timber and cloud-shrouded ridges.
"I went places where I really wanted to go. Some of the tracks were really remote. I took her up to Nunniong Plains where the brumbies are and we were riding in amongst them," he recalled.
These days, 20-year-old Millie has a new home at Just Horses where owner Andrea Bell said the mare's calm, gentle ways made her the perfect fit for young NDIS clients.
"Her temperament is amazing and she's just settled in so well," Andrea said.
Millie's presence at the centre has been profound for 20-year-old Katie Graham, who, for the first time, now has a suitable horse to ride.
The difficult decision to rehome Millie from the McNeills' Bairnsdale property came earlier this year after Jeff lost the last of his minimal sight and riding was no longer a safe option.
"She's too good a horse to just sit in a paddock and she's a very social animal.
"I'm very happy that she has a good home and her skills are being put to good use," said Jeff who enjoyed an emotional reunion with Millie during this week's visit.
Horses have been a part of Jeff's life since childhood, jumping on board the family's first pony not long after he lost his sight aged nine to steroid-induced glaucoma following an eye allergy.
When the other kids were riding bikes around town at Bairnsdale, Jeff quickly learnt that a horse could offer him independence.
"I grew up with horses. I used to get on the horse and disappear for the day. I was a bit of a daredevil," he recalled.
A natural athlete, Jeff later gravitated to distance running, competing at the age of 20 in 1976 in his first Paralympic Games in Toronto, Canada.
He went on to race marathons and distance events in another four Paralympics and world championships and at one stage held the world marathon title for the blind.
Jeff came out of retirement at 45 to compete in his final marathon at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics, miraculously just seven months after being hit by a car in a near fatal training accident.
A determined character by nature, Jeff has never allowed his disability to impede his lifestyle, operating on the 'where there's a will there's a way' philosophy.
"Be inventive. You have to be inventive in your way of thinking and in how you get around things, even though it may not be the standard way of doing things," he advised.
Jeff has enjoyed a range of careers during his working life, including various roles with Vision Australia, a position on the then Australian Paralympic Committee, a councillor with the East Gippsland Shire, practice manager for the physiotherapy centre he shared with wife Kaye and manager of the family alpaca farm.
These days Jeff is happily retired and enjoying reviving his childhood interest in art.
Painting mainly with his fingers, Jeff works from memory, description and feeling, a process he said "challenges people's perception of visual loss".
"Life is good. I just wish I'd started painting earlier."
