Legally blind at nine, Jeff's led an incredible life. Now he's handed over the reins

By Jenny McLaren
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 12:06pm
Jeff McNeill with his faithful quarter horse Millie. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
JEFF McNeill has packed a lot into his 68 years.

