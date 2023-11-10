'Journey to gender equality': Roadmap launched as south-west entities share challenges

Reduced life expectancy, poor health outcomes, increased levels of family violence and a lack of childcare are just some of the challenges women in the region and south-west organisations are facing.
South-west business leaders gathered to talk about their journey to gender equality within their organisations, changes they've made as well as regional challenges they face.
The panel discussion in Warrnambool on Thursday, November 9, was part of the state government's regional launch of Our Local State: a gender equality strategy.
The new whole-of-government strategy sets out an actionable gender equality roadmap for the state government to complete over the next four years.
Minister for Women Natalie Hutchins launched the strategy and action plan at South West TAFE, with 110 new actions to be delivered across government, and said it had messages relevant for all Victorians from the "cradle to the grave".
Dr Niki Vincent, Victoria's first public sector gender equality commissioner also spoke at the event, which Western Victorian MP Jacinta Ermacora hosted and organised for 50 attendees from across the region.
"We need to make sure we're given the tools and support and engaging people in why it's important that we have gender equality and an action plan to get us there," Ms Hutchins said.
The strategy was launched in Melbourne in August 2023 but the minster said she chose Warrnambool for the regional launch due to a health statistic which found a Geelong or Surf Coast resident is expected to live 4.8 years longer than a Warrnambool or south-west resident.
"I know there are many regional women living in regional and rural Victoria who experienced poorer health outcomes and poorer economic opportunities," Ms Hutchins said. "They have difficulties accessing a suite of sexual and reproductive health rights and services so there's time for real change."
South Western Centre Against Sexual Assault manager Megan Bragonje and Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West's Dr Becky Nevin were on a panel and asked about the prevalence family violence in the region.
Ms Bragonje said while she wished the number of people needing its service was declining, it was, in fact, the opposite.
"In the 12 months I've been manager the number of referrals has increased significantly and the last three months has seen the highest number of new clients recorded that have experienced sexual assault or family violence, almost double what we recorded last financial year," Ms Bragonje said "It's scary. It's really scary."
Ms Bragonje said 87.5 per cent of the adult referrals to South West CASA were from women and every perpetrator was male, while 41 per cent of its referrals were from children aged under the age of 17.
"Overwhelmingly most perpetrators were known to the adult victim survivors and a high proportion of sexual offences occurred within the context of family violence and intimate partner relationships," she said.
CEOs from some of the region's largest government organisations including South West Healthcare's Craig Fraser, Moyne Health Services' Katharina Redford, South West TAFE's Mark Fidge, Warrnambool City Council's Andrew Mason and Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers shared changes their organisations had made over time and future goals.
