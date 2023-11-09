Cricket recruit feels 'at home' in new club colours after half-century

Koroit playing assistant coach Lachi Rooke admits there has been a tinge of nerves in his first month playing at his new club but has praised it for welcoming him with open arms.
The highly-regarded 28-year-old radio producer crossed over from boyhood club Brierly-Christ Church in the off-season and notched up his maiden half-century at the Saints on Saturday, November 5, 2023 - a blistering 64 off 50 deliveries against Northern Raiders.
The ex-Bulls senior coach said he was "absolutely loving" his time at the club, where it sits undefeated in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two competition.
"I won't lie it's been at times a bit nerve-wracking, you just don't know how it's going to turn out I guess, but they've been unreal to me since I arrived," he told The Standard.
"They've been awesome to me, and not only myself but Steph (Townsend), Joshy Campbell, Teags (Tiegan Kavanagh), Nigel (Mupurura), they've welcomed me and all of us in and we've felt really at home.
"It was definitely nice to get a few runs away on Saturday, you just want to contribute.
"At the end of the day when you come into a new club and new environment, that's all you want to do - contribute."
Rooke, who spent the past two decades at the Bulls, where he coached the division one club, said senior coach Steph Townsend - a star Victorian Premier Cricket player with Geelong and champion netballer with Nirranda - was having a significant influence on the group.
He said the group was relishing tapping into her expertise and knowledge.
"I'm absolutely stoked with our start to the season and I know the group is too. You'll take four-zip every time, the group's been great and they're really committed to what we're trying to do and what Steph's all about and what she's brought into the club," he said.
"As the senior coach, everyone's enjoying themselves. It's been a lot of fun out on the field, there's a lot of work to be done and there's a lot of improvement to be done.
"I think that's the best part of the group, we know what areas we need to tighten up and they want to improve and continue to win. That's what Steph's brought from an extra layer of professionalism, little things in warm ups and games that we're really noticing."
Koroit will play fellow undefeated outfit Hawkesdale in a blockbuster division two clash this Saturday.
