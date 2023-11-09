The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket recruit feels 'at home' in new club colours after half-century

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 9 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Lachi Rooke is all smiles after hitting his maiden half-century for the club. Picture supplied
Koroit's Lachi Rooke is all smiles after hitting his maiden half-century for the club. Picture supplied

Koroit playing assistant coach Lachi Rooke admits there has been a tinge of nerves in his first month playing at his new club but has praised it for welcoming him with open arms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Panthers confirm future of Orange young gun as NRL squad announced
Jack Cole in action for Penrith Panthers' NSW Cup team. Picture by Bryden Sharp/NSWRL.
The CYMS junior has gone from strength to strength.
Dominic Unwin
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.