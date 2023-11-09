Alleged statewide drug ring dealer out on bail

A Warrnambool woman allegedly caught up in a statewide drug ring has been released on strict bail conditions after two weeks in custody.
Sharon Maresch, 58, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 9.
A lawyer told the court her client's first time in custody had been a wake-up call and she now proposed to live with her daughter and grandchildren.
She said Ms Maresch was in a car accident during 2018 which led to her being in a coma for a month and then months being treated in hospital.
Ms Maresch suffered an acquired brain injury and now has chronic pain in her wrist, leg and back.
The lawyer claimed her client had been self-medicating with ice to manage the pain, using .2 of a gram daily.
"She's a functional ice user," she said.
"Her offending started after the 2018 accident. She's been clean during her time in custody, feels much better and is driven to stay off illicit substances.
"Since being in custody she's been on slow release back pain medication, which is working and she's got an appointment with a doctor on Monday."
The lawyer said Ms Maresch had now learnt she was eligible to apply for a national disability insurance scheme package because of her brain injury.
The court was also told at the time of her offending Ms Maresch was fleeing family violence and that situation would be resolved by living with her daughter.
The lawyer said a previously imposed community corrections order, on a charge of drug trafficking, had been breached by further offending.
She said that had led to Ms Maresch getting back into a toxic relationship and selling a small portion of her drugs to support her habit.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said granting bail was all about the question of whether Ms Maresch continued to offend.
"That's the real nub of the issue," he said.
The magistrate said a court integrated services program report indicated Ms Maresch had a 40-year history of illicit drug use.
He said she had a prior drug trafficking offence in 2020 and then in July this year was bailed again on similar changes before being charged again in September.
"Within a month there were more matters involving possession and trafficking drugs," Mr Holzer said.
"It appears a fairly sound case and will most likely result in a combination sentence (jail and a CCO).
"It (the bail application) is a marginal call, it's only just got over the line but there are programs and appointments set up.
"Make sure you apply yourself. This is an opportunity, a final opportunity."
Ms Maresch's bail conditions include that she live with her daughter, not contact co-accused, obey an 8pm to 6am overnight curfew, present at the front door when requested to do so by police during curfew hours, comply with the CISP program and not use illicit drugs.
"Who you associate with and how you conduct yourself matters. If you possess, use or traffic drugs the police will be all over it and you will most likely have no further opportunities on bail," Mr Holzer told Ms Maresch.
Police told the court on July 27 officers attended at an east Warrnambool address where they located a bud of cannabis, more than $1100 in cash, a tick list and about 20 grams of methamphetamine in various packages and locations.
Ms Maresch initially denied knowledge of the drugs in a police interview before blaming associates.
An examination of her mobile phone revealed text message conversations with seven different people about buying and selling drugs.
Then a month later Ms Maresch was arrested after Gippsland police became aware of her relationship with a dealer, who had been the target of an operation since May.
There were phone calls between Ms Maresch and the Gippsland target and drugs were delivered to a Melbourne dropbox and then to Ms Maresch three times through Australia Post.
A warrant was executed at a Warrnambool address in late October and she told police she usually bought seven grams of ice for $1500 to support her habit and that of another associate.
