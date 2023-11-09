Man who sexually assaulted daughter, niece fails in bid to avoid jail

A retired Moyne district farmer has abandoned his appeal against a jail sentence for the sexual assault of his daughter and niece more than 40 years ago.
The 74-year-old man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during August 2023 to indecent assaults.
The charges relate to historic child sex offences committed against the man's biological daughter and his niece.
The offending took place in the late 1970s and 1980s when the daughter was aged between 14 and 15, and the niece between 8 and 10.
He was jailed for 18 months, of which 14 were suspended.
He was ordered to serve four months in custody.
The man immediately lodged an appeal and was released back into the community on appeal bail.
That appeal was heard in Warrnambool County Court on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
The court heard the daughter disclosed the offending to her mother in 2008 and the man was confronted by his then wife the following year.
The court heard when asked why he did it, the man said he was assaulted as a boy.
He then wrote his daughter a cheque for $75,000 in an attempt to silence her.
The man forced his daughter to write a note saying she would never speak about what happened again.
But in 2020 the niece disclosed she had also been sexually assaulted and the offending was reported to police.
Barrister Robert Thyssen said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences after substantial charges were dropped by the prosecution.
He said for two to three years the man faced the prospect of defending those charges, which involved allegations made by his former wife and were withdrawn for reasons "not properly explained".
He said his client's 40-year marriage broke down about 10 years ago, leaving him "devastated" and now living a withdrawn and limited life.
Mr Thyssen said his client had a harsh upbringing, was bullied as a child, and still had nightmares about being locked in the boot of a car when he was very young.
He urged the court to consider a sentence that did not involve time in custody.
But prosecutor David Gray said time needed to be served.
He said the daughter's victim impact statement revealed the frightening effect of a father perpetrating such acts on his daughter.
He said the man was in a position of care and supervision and the offending was an "ultimate breach of trust".
Mr Gray said the man had shown little remorse, offering his daughter $75,000 in an attempt to silence her.
"It was hush money, quite simply," he said.
Judge John Kelly said the offending was a grave breach of the relationship between father and daughter.
He warned Mr Thyssen that if the appeal went ahead, his client faced being sentenced to an even longer period in jail.
The appeal was abandoned and the offender was taken into custody.
