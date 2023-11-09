New aged care facility to add 'stability' amid closures

Works are starting on a new $39.6 million aged care facility in Camperdown in a step towards adding "stability" to the region's sector, a minister says.
It comes as Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt turned the first sod at the future 36-bed facility replacing South West Healthcare's Merindah Lodge on Thursday, November 11.
Ms Stitt said the new building - which is on-track to be completed by 2025 - would help stabilise the sector following the closure of Terang's May Noonan aged care home.
"In Victoria we have a very large public sector aged care footprint, so we have about just over 5500 places for aged care residents in our state-run facilities and that's really concentrated in regional Victoria because we know we need to support people staying in their own communities as much as they can," she said.
"That particular facility in Terang was privately run so the decision around the closure is a matter entirely for that provider, but I would point you to the other facilities the state funds and supports right across regional Victoria and that gives that kind of stability for a lot of those residents who want to stay in the places they've grown up in."
The sector in Corangamite Shire had already taken a hit when the council ceased its in-home aged care service in July.
But the new facility would alleviate the situation, offering a dementia-friendly design which incorporated the concept of 'small households' with dedicated kitchen, dining, lounge and break-out sitting areas.
