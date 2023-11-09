The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New aged care facility to add 'stability' amid closures

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 9 2023 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholson Constructions' Paul Toye, South West Healthcare board member Bernadatte Northeast, Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt and the Victorian Health Building Authority's Phil Smith turn the sod at the new Camperdown aged care facility. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nicholson Constructions' Paul Toye, South West Healthcare board member Bernadatte Northeast, Minister for Ageing Ingrid Stitt and the Victorian Health Building Authority's Phil Smith turn the sod at the new Camperdown aged care facility. Picture by Anthony Brady

Works are starting on a new $39.6 million aged care facility in Camperdown in a step towards adding "stability" to the region's sector, a minister says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.