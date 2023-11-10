Editorial: What's your vision for Flagstaff Hill?

Another year, another debate on the future of Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum.
There's a sense of groundhog day about it when Warrnambool City Council calls for public feedback on the facility.
But this time, judging by comments from councillors, our feedback will be critical in determining Flaggy's future.
This week councillors released a consultant's report which suggested the museum should be reimagined and floated the possibilities of turning the lake, which once housed boats, into a geothermal hot springs and water park. It also suggested the idea of a private hotel be added to the site.
There are some good ideas, great possibilities, which could only be good for the city.
But we need to take a step back and ask what is the purpose of Flagstaff Hill?
It was originally intended to be a facility that attracted tourists year-round. It was a maritime museum which housed an incredible collection of artefacts, including the $4 million Loch Ard peacock.
Do we want Flagstaff Hill to be that?
Or do we want Flagstaff Hill to be more than a tourist attraction? Our Facebook page is littered with comments from locals who bemoan they don't go there because it's not entertaining. But was it meant for locals? Or do we want a facility that caters for both locals and visitors?
The addition of a sound and light show some 20 years ago was designed to keep tourists in the city for a night, filling motels and caravan parks and driving spending on meals and drinks.
The original show was impressive, something people talked about. But once you've seen it, you are unlikely to go back again. Not too many restaurants survive on one-time customers. That's why when it was first developed, reports insisted the council had to be prepared to regularly update or change the show. The lack of investment and innovation could help explain the facility's inability to increase visitation and revenue.
Cr Debbie Arnott said visitation had dropped 30,000 between 2009 and 2019.
The council has tipped in $7.2m, about $720,000 a year, during that time to keep the doors open.
Cr Vicki Jellie said: "We're bleeding from it, to put it truthfully. The ratepayers are bleeding from it. The site isn't fit for what it was intended to be."
This council closed the city's saleyards in 2022 because of the need for impending multi-million dollar investments in the facility which tended to break even. The saleyards though were different in the sense the council owned the land and the service could be provided by an existing private operator in more modern facilities.
Flagstaff Hill is on Crown land, land managed by the council, so there's no prospect of a pot of money from a sale.
So what are they thinking in this case?
That's where we come in, speak up, have a say.
