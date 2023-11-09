The Standard
'So quiet they'll be able to sneak up': Council plugs in to electric future, buys two new cars

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:33am
Cr Richard Ziegeler with one of council's new electric vehicles at the newly installed charging station at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village.
Two new full electric vehicles have been added to Warrnambool City Council's fleet for the first time as the switch is turned on for the new charging station at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village.

