Speeding drivers dominate those nabbed by police during cup weekend

A motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured and multiple motorists were nabbed at more than 30kmh over the speed limit during a five-day road police operation across the south-west.
Speeding motorists made up 70 per cent of offences detected on the region's roads during Operation Furlong, which ran over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Western region division two police Superintendent Mel Webbers said two motorists were nabbed at 40kmh to 45kmh over the speed limit on the Hamilton Highway, east of Mortlake.
She said another two were caught at the same location between 25kmh and 30kmh over the speed limit, and one at between 15kmh and 25kmh.
There were also three motorists intercepted at more than 15kmh over the limit on Hopkins Point Road, as well as a heavy vehicle on the Princes Highway east of Warrnambool.
Superintendent Webbers said a male motorcyclist and his passenger were seriously injured in a crash at Tyrendarra's Settlers Road.
She said the rider took evasive action to avoid wildlife and the pair was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Police also intercepted a 23-year-old P-plater from Glenroy who was nabbed at 133kmh north of Cavendish.
She'll be hit with a $625 fine and will lose her licence for three months.
Across the state, there were 13 lives lost in separate collisions, including five people from two families who died when a car drove into the beer garden of a pub at Daylesford.
Superintendent Webbers said there were 214 offences detected across the western region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool and Southern Grampians police service areas.
There were four drink drivers and six drug drivers caught, as well as 16 unregistered cars, 13 unlicensed or disqualified drivers, three cyclist offences, and two seat-belt offences.
"We did a total of 4571 preliminary breath tests which is huge," the superintendent said.
She said fortunately there were no fatal collisions on south-west roads.
"The commitment was very, very significant from police this weekend because it's no secret that long weekends like Melbourne Cup can be challenging for road safety with increased people travelling and potential risks on our roads," she said.
The superintendent said the 13 lives lost on Victorian roads was sobering.
"The ripple effect of road trauma is impossible to measure and extends far beyond an immediate incident," she said.
"For every death or major injury on our roads, there are countless people who will experience long lasting trauma, including witnesses, relatives, friends and first responders.
"Understanding the consequences of road trauma reinforces the importance of proactive measures such as Operation Furlong to prevent collisions and promote road safety through education and enforcement, to protect our community."
The superintendent said the festive season was looming and urged drivers to identify risks on their roads.
"We just want people to be safe," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.