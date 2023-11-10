Volunteer at home giving back through community events

For decades, Graeme Morris has put countless hours into the "good, old, little country'' Koroit Show.
Mr Morris said the event, which runs at the showgrounds at Victoria Park on Saturday, November 11, is a good place to be.
"We survived. For a few years everyone was finding it tough because it's hard to get volunteers and people to join the committee these days," he said.
"We're lucky that we work together with the (Koroit) Irish festival and they give us a hand."
He said the show was also well supported by the Moyne Shire Council.
The Koroit Show will begin with the livestock competition at 9am. The entertainment includes musician Mr M Adventures (Luds Mjeda), while car enthusiasts can check out the beaut ute competition and animal lovers can watch one of the highlights of the day - the dog high jump.
Mr Morris said making the show free to attend may encourage extra people to flock through the gates.
"If they want, they can leave a small donation at the main office if they think it's worthwhile," he said.
Mr Morris said the sheep and poultry section stewards had told him entry numbers were higher than usual.
He said a highlight of the day was the dog high jump. He said there was also a good display of arts and crafts competition entries in the pavilion at the basketball stadium.
"It's always worth a look because there's a lot of good stuff go in there - the floral art group, they always put on a magnificent display," Mr Morris said.
The retired truck driver from Southern Cross said he chose to be involved in the show because Koroit was just kilometres down the road from his home.
"(So) you just support anything that's in the Koroit area," Mr Morris said.
The past Koroit Show president is also a founding member of the Koroit Truck Show, president of the Illowa Recreation Reserve Committee and is on the Victoria Park Committee.
