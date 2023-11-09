Off-season netball movement adds early intrigue to 2024 seasons

Off-season netball recruiting has never been hotter as players seek new challenges.
It's only early November - more than five months out from the season - and clubs are working hard to lock in key pieces for their 2024 tilts.
In the past it seemed announcements surfaced closer to or after Christmas.
Is it the growing professionalism of clubs, or some wanting to find an edge to either stay at the top or rise up the ladder?
Either way, early recruitment should only benefit a team's ability to refine structures and game plans.
From a player perspective, a number of recruits cited a desire to test themselves at Hampden league level.
Already five Warrnambool and District league netballers have crossed to the Hampden league - four to Port Fairy (Rebecca Mitchell, Stacy Dunkley, Jemmah Lambevski and Emma Stacey) and one to Warrnambool (Carly Peake).
All have past experience at Hampden league clubs.
Portland has also signed goalie Shakira Stuchbery, who filled in five times for the Tigers throughout the 2023 season while playing her netball for South West District league club Heywood's A grade side.
In 2023, it was former Timboon A grade captain Hollie Castledine who made the leap to Hampden league's open grade, slotting into Terang Mortlake's defensive third.
Port Fairy has been at the forefront of recruiting this off-season as it aims to lift itself off the bottom of the ladder after two tough seasons.
New Seagulls coach Lisa Arundell, who crossed from district league powerhouse Nirranda, arguably has had a front-row seat to the talent in that competition in recent years.
You often wonder how Arundell's two-time Nirranda premiership team would fare against Hampden league open teams, or if any of those players would easily slot in at that level if they crossed over. It's not a fair stretch.
"I honestly believe the top echelon of players within the district league have always had that Hampden quality about them," she said.
"If you took your top-20 district players they would easily slot into a Hampden league team easily, depending on the what the team is of course.
"It's just whether or not they choose to play for a Hampden team or a district team, and it probably depends on a lot of connections."
Arundell added it wasn't just players in the top district teams who could make the leap.
She highlighted Stacey, who played for the eighth-placed Allansford, as one who could hold her own in the Hampden league.
While some players are now choosing to make the leap, Arundell reiterated there was several reasons why some may not want to switch leagues or clubs, with friendships and family connections at a particular club one of the main reasons.
"They form a strong bond with that club... it's a great thing and speaks volumes about a club," she said.
Those same connections can also call players back to a former club, with South Warrnambool, Camperdown, North Warrnambool Eagles and Portland in the Hampden league and Allansford in the district league already signing at least one former player for 2024.
Twelve months ago, it was Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke who returned to her home club from Camperdown with youngsters Hannah Van Zyl and Montana Wallace linking up with family at Russells Creek and Nirranda respectively after playing for Warrnambool.
More is sure to play out over the summer as players make their 2024 plans but getting on the front foot will give those clubs which have recruited well this off-season an invaluable head start.
