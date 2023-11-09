Bias on bowls: New greens pass first tests

PORT Fairy and Dunkeld played their first division one home games on their new greens in round four.
Dunkeld upset previously undefeated Koroit, winning all three rinks on Saturday, November 4 for a happy christening of its new surface.
Port Fairy, however, couldn't get the points, with Dennington Jets upsetting the party.
City Red remains the only unbeaten side with a 16-shot victory over arch-rivals Warrnambool Gold.
Mortlake and City Gold were the other winners. The big clash of round five will be third-placed Koroit hosting top side City Red.
The home ground advantage seems more pronounced in division two with 15 of the 20 matches this season won by the hosts.
The top-six sides meet this week with Terang (first) hosting Timboon (sixth), City Blue (fourth) home to Lawn Red (second) and City White (third) travelling to Mortlake (fifth).
In division three, the top-two sides being City Green and City Yellow will do battle for superiority on the ladder.
The division four clash of the round will see top side Warrnambool Orange travel up the Hopkins Highway to meet fourth-placed Mortlake Gold.
Dennington Thunder will look to continue its unbeaten run when it meets club mates Dennington Titans in division five.
Biggest rink winners last week saw two teams win by 20 shots - division three's Dennington Aces (Colin Greene, Daryl McKenzie, Kath Giblin and Alan Arnold) and division four's Mortlake Gold (Lyn O'Shannessy, Glenice Kenna, Leo Smith and Kevin O'Shannessy).
