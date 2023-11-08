Farmer stalks 18-year-old women, fined $2500

A Port Fairy farmer accused of stalking four young women around Warrnambool at night has been fined $2500.
Trevor Crow, 60, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a contest mention hearing charged with four counts of stalking.
Police told the court on October 18 four 18 -year-old friends were out in Warrnambool during the afternoon and evening attending restaurants and pubs with friends.
Crow did not know them.
The young women left the Cally Hotel at 7.30pm and went to the central Coles supermarket.
Crow parked his vehicle and went into the supermarket, following the women around with an empty basket, including into the sanitary aisle.
The women were not comfortable and one took a number of videos of Crow while in the supermarket and while he was allegedly following them in his car around the streets.
They also requested friends to pick them up from the supermarket, went to other venues and observed Crow following them.
They went to a laundromat in Timor Street where there was a witness who noticed two of the girls were so upset they were crying.
Crow soon after had parked in Koroit Street when the witness noticed him, approached and confronted Crow.
Crow said he was not following the young women, saying: "Cross my heart I wasn't following them".
Magistrate Franz Holzer convicted and fined Crow $2500.
He told Crow to not put himself at risk again, there was no need for his actions and to just "do your own thing".
The magistrate warned that repeat offending could lead to a jail term.
