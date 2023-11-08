'Deeply concerning': Number of fatal overdoses nearly doubles in 12 months

The region's peak body for alcohol and other drug services is "deeply concerned" with a rise in fatal overdoses as the number of deaths nearly double in a year.
New data from the Coroner's Court of Victoria shows 11 south-west people died from overdose in 2022, up from six the year before.
It's the worst result since 2018 and the second-highest number of deaths in a decade.
There were 13 fatal overdoses recorded in 2015.
The data refers to the region's six local government areas: Warrnambool, Corangamite, Colac-Otway, Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampians.
WRAD Health acting chief executive officer Mark Powell said the issue demanded immediate attention.
"WRAD Health is deeply concerned by the rise in fatal overdoses," he said.
He said fatal overdose affected families in different ways.
"Needless to say all families struggle with the loss of life to a preventable death which I think is what is so hard to accept and understand," he said.
"Sometimes loved ones experience anger over the use of the substances in the first place, or anger towards their friends for either introducing substances or using with them and sometimes it's anger towards themselves through guilt.
"A lot of families really struggle with the 'what if' type questions or 'if only'."
Mr Powell said the loss of life left a "huge hole" in regional communities.
"Because the death involves use of drugs and/or alcohol it's sometimes harder to get the support from others because of stigma and blame," he said.
Mr Powell said the data was "indeed troubling" and it underscored the "urgent need for greater understanding of what sits behind" the rise in overdose.
"The information from the coroner's court does not define if the overdoses are intentional or accidental as the strategies to combat this will be different," he said.
"Nonetheless, we do not understate this potential crisis and the devastating consequences for individuals, families and communities and we need to work together as health services to deliver a helpful response."
Mr Powell said WRAD Health provided overdose prevention support and education to not only those who used substances but their family and friends who might be the first responders.
He said it was pleasing to see the rate of opioid overdose deaths was declining, stating it validated specialist pharmacotherapy and the addition of Naloxone in WRAD Health's needle syringe program to reduce opioid overdoses.
The report showed those aged between 45 and 54 were the most affected by fatal overdoses.
"WRAD Health sees a number of people within that age group which is pleasing in that they have identified a need for change," Mr Powell said.
But he said it was the people that don't access help services that created a greater concern for "how we can connect and engage them into treatment".
"This is where family and friends can have a powerful impact if given the right tools in how to approach conversations around substance use and mental health," he said.
He said WRAD Health offered support to families and encouraged them to seek help "even if their loved one is not initially ready for treatment themselves".
He said drug and alcohol services' limited budget meant there wasn't much cash allocated to public awareness campaigns. He said it was important health services and primary health care collaborated to encourage better identification of those in need of help.
"WRAD Health has undertaken a lot more outreach to increase accessibility and is intentionally working to make our service more welcoming to all members of the community, including those of minority groups," he said.
"WRAD Health provides a wide range of treatment programs including pharmacotherapy, counselling, specialist mental health consultations and works closely with South West Healthcare and Portland District Health."
Mr Powell said there was "no doubt" a residential program would be helpful for our community for those with more enduring issues of substance dependence.
The state and federal governments have ignored pleas for rehabilitation facility The Lookout for more than five years despite WRAD Health's fully scoped plan.
