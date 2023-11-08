The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

World-class cyclist back home, 'better prepared' for Dirty Warrny

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated November 9 2023 - 9:44am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Brown, pictured smiling after last year's Dirty Warrny, will race in the second edition on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Grace Brown, pictured smiling after last year's Dirty Warrny, will race in the second edition on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown enjoyed the first Dirty Warrny so much she's coming back for the second instalment, which she will race alongside her husband Elliott Smith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.