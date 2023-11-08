World-class cyclist back home, 'better prepared' for Dirty Warrny

Camperdown cycling export Grace Brown enjoyed the first Dirty Warrny so much she's coming back for the second instalment, which she will race alongside her husband Elliott Smith.
The Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who took out the 2023 Tour Down Under in January, will ride with Smith on Saturday, November 11 in the 140-kilometre gravel course from Forrest to Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe.
Brown, 31, finished the same distance in four hours, 40 minutes and two seconds in 2022, with Smith not far behind in four hours, 40 minutes and 18 seconds.
"(I'm) probably a little bit better prepared than last year but looking forward to it," she told The Standard.
"It was a fun event last year so it should be another good day.
"I (had) basically just came off my off-season, hadn't been on a bike much so it was a little bit of a shock to the system but I've been on the bike about a month now, so not super fit but have a little bit in the legs to get me through."
She had high praise for her husband and training partner's cycling ability.
"I think at the moment we're fairly evenly matched," she said.
"He goes alright, he's not elite but he's good enough to be my training buddy a lot of the time. Maybe when I'm in mid-season he's a little bit off (my pace) but generally he's almost there."
The champion road cyclist will look to savour the ride after a strong but hectic season racing for FDJ-Suez in Europe, which included saluting in the Grand Prix du Morbihan Femmes in France in May and later that month winning the general classification of the Bretagne Ladies Tour, again in France.
She finished 31st in the general classification of the Tour de France Femmes in July before clinching silver in the elite women's time trial world championship in Glasgow in August for the second consecutive year.
"I see it a bit more of a fun thing, something different to do rather than looking for a result or anything so I'll probably ride with my husband most of the day and see where that ends me up," Brown said of her approach to the Dirty Warrny.
"I'm doing the shorter version again, a little bit more enjoyable I think than tackling the 246-odd kilometres."
More familiar with the road surface, Brown occasionally heads out on a gravel bike.
"We live not far from the Yarra River in Melbourne so you can easily just jump down onto the trails along the river," she said.
"It's a nice change from riding on the road, you feel a little bit more amongst nature and if you get out onto some proper gravel roads there's less traffic.
"It's more relaxed than riding on the road. It's a little bit more technical I guess so it just adds a different element."
Reflecting on her year, Brown was pleased with what she'd achieved.
"It was a good season. I think I got more wins than I have in any other season so that was fun," she said.
"Definitely started the year off in Australia on a bit of a high with the Tour Down Under win and then once I first got over to Europe I didn't have the European spring season that I was hoping for but made up for it throughout the year with some other nice results.
"It was a bit up and down I guess in terms of results but overall when I look back it was a fairly successful season."
Brown's major focus is selection for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she will aim to better her fourth-placed result in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
