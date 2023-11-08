Triple treat: BMX champion salutes with 'rare' national titles haul

Even after decades of competing at national BMX championships, Luke Pretlove is always striving for improvement despite a strong collection of accolades.
The Warrnambool BMX champion capped off a memorable AusCycling National Championships campaign at Shepparton from Monday, October 30 to Sunday, November 5, 2023 with three Australian titles - the first time he's achieved the feat.
Pretlove, who describes himself as a proud "Warrnambool member", was one of 22 competitors to represent the club through the week and took out the overall 40-plus male national series as well as the 40-plus national championship and 40-plus national cruiser championship class.
"My preparation for the championships probably wasn't that awesome, but it was done a lot early on to be able to do it," he told The Standard of his national title wins.
"That was my goal to come and do a double. I've never won two classes at the one nationals. I've never been able to win both, it's not easy to do obviously but it has been done before but not many have.
"Winning the national series as a triple is probably pretty rare too. BMX is a very explosive sport and anything can happen. Things can go wrong and they have in the past but not last weekend.
"It's definitely a great personal achievement for me, it's something I really wanted to do and I ride because I love it really but I'm pretty thrilled."
Pretlove said hard work and a dedication to his craft was the secret to his success and hoped to pass the baton on as much as he could.
"When I was a kid I never got the opportunity to make finals or win, I was probably a slow progressive rider," he said.
"I had talent but I've taken a long time to progress. I think it took me 10 or so nationals to make a final and then I won a national and stuck at it.
"I've just improved and even as I get older now and maybe hitting my peak, I'm passing the knowledge on to the other riders at the club and hopefully instil in them the belief.
"If other riders in the club can see it's possible, it might just broaden their horizons to think it's achievable that someone from our club has done it.
"I don't do anything different to them, I train on the same track and I am from the same town as them."
Two fellow Warrnambool club members, youngsters Milla Rentsch and Annie Jephcott also had success.
Rentsch, 10, who took up the sport five years ago, finished on the podium in her 10 girls' category to take out third place.
She said she was proud of her achievements throughout the week.
"I was coming last at one stage (in the final) and then kind of caught up, made a really good move and got to third," she said. "I'm really happy."
Despite a tough end to her finals race in the 17-24 women's category, Jephcott was eighth in the final and ticked off her own personal goals.
The 16-year-old was thrilled to hold her own against older competitors.
"It was really fun and like every national championship, the adrenaline is pumping," she said.
"I went in hoping to make the semis and I came out into the finals. I was happy to be in the finals and wanted to go to the podium but I was stoked."
She said the final didn't go to plan but it was a great experience.
"I went to make a move into the first corner, didn't stick it and got taken out. That was probably my race done there. I was devastated but it happens, " she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.