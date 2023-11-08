The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Triple treat: BMX champion salutes with 'rare' national titles haul

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 8 2023 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool BMX riders Milla Rentsch, Luke Pretlove and Annie Jephcott, pictured at the club's Jetty Flat Reserve track, did well at the Australian titles. Picture: Anthony Brady
Warrnambool BMX riders Milla Rentsch, Luke Pretlove and Annie Jephcott, pictured at the club's Jetty Flat Reserve track, did well at the Australian titles. Picture: Anthony Brady

Even after decades of competing at national BMX championships, Luke Pretlove is always striving for improvement despite a strong collection of accolades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.