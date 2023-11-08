Major coup as SANFL footballer returns to home club

A key forward who won the Coates Talent League best and fairest as a teenager and has spent two seasons in the SANFL will return to the Mininera and District league competition in 2024.
Josh Rentsch, 20, has signed with Penshurst as an assistant coach.
Rentsch played in a grand final for the Bombers on his 16th birthday before a standout career with Greater Western Victoria Rebels which had his name in AFL draft calculations.
The imposing 197-centimetre footballer was one of two new recruits announced on Wednesday, November 8 with speedy wingman Nathan Rentsch returning after a stint with Hampden league outfit Koroit.
Penshurst football director Trevor Mibus said the club was thrilled to land a player of Josh's calibre.
"It is a bit of a dream," he told The Standard.
"We talked about if he was coming back to Victoria that we'd love to have him but to actually have him sign on (is great).
"He was really keen to come back to Penshurst and willingly take on a leadership role. He's going to be our assistant coach and coach of the forwards because he's been through the Rebels, he's been coached by AFL footballers over at Sturt.
"He's got a lot of experience even though he's only 20. What he can bring to the group is going to be something totally different to what they've seen before."
Mibus said Josh would be a dangerous option in attack.
"He's massive, he's intimidating to look at. I don't know if there's going to be too many backmen that would really want to line up on him," he said.
"At this stage he's probably going to play in the forward line and a little bit in the ruck as well.
"What he can bring in terms of on-field presence, leadership, drills at training, professionalised standards is just another level for a club like us."
Josh's dad James played in three premierships with the Bombers in 1991, '92 and '93.
Mibus said Josh was eager to better or replicate his dad's feat.
The club would also not begrudge Josh testing himself at a higher level again in the future.
"The conversations we've had it's all been about coming home," Mibus said.
"This is his home club and I expect he'll be at home for a while but if he ever has a desire to play at a higher level again we're never going to stand in his way for that."
Nathan will add pace to the Penshurst midfield and joins a host of recruits signing on at the club.
"With his cleanness with the ball and leg speed, he'll probably play in the midfield," Mibus said.
"He'll try and bring a bit of experience of what he's learned at Koroit. They are probably the benchmark of clubs in this region with their training methods."
Experienced half-back Luke Searle (South Barwon), Adelaide-raised mates Ian Milera and Elijah Satala and Geelong-based wingman Jaykeb Paley have also committed to the club.
