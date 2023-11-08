'We feel helpless': South-west businesses rally for children in Gaza

More than a dozen south-west businesses are pitching in to raise funds for children in Gaza.
About $4000 worth of items have been donated and will be raffled off for the Olive Kids Gaza Emergency Appeal.
It comes after Warrnambool's Sinead Murphy from Studio Dreams and other local businesses rallied together in an effort to bolster aid overseas.
"It's been a big few days," she said.
"For me, I started thinking doing nothing was a choice. Looking on in horror or looking away was a choice, so we decided to do something.
"We're going to be donating money, but other local businesses have donated vouchers, original artworks, gift packs, wine, yoga and chiropractic vouchers for example.
"The total value is over $4000. I'm really proud of everyone, I think everyone wants to do something. We feel helpless and people have been really generous."
Humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF estimated 420 children in Gaza had been killed or injured each day since the raid.
Murphy said the raffle organisers had developed a website to provide more information on how south-west residents could aid relief efforts.
"We've also set up a website called giveforgaza.org where people can go to find a list of other resources which make it easier to donate, write to their MPs and do further reading," she said.
The raffle will be drawn on November 20.
