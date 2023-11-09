Seaside town expects summer visitation uptick with accommodation boost

More accommodation options will be available in the Moyne Shire this summer as the region gears up for a bumper summer season.
Moyne Shire director of environment, economy and place Jodie McNamara said the accommodation bookings for the summer were tracking well.
"Particularly in our coastal parks at Port Fairy, Killarney and Yambuk - with a limited number of sites available over the peak season," Ms McNamara said.
"This summer we will have a new option at Southcombe Park with the addition of five deluxe cabins - those cabins are now open for bookings and have proven popular already.
"The three-bedroom, two-bathroom cabins can sleep up to nine people and represents a $2 million investment from the council."
Ms McNamara said the council's visitor information centre had seen strong inquiries in the lead up to the peak season with a particular interest in local produce experiences.
"We have a range of events planned for the summer period, including a second round of the Moyne Taste Trail, which was a great way to introduce visitors and locals about the fantastic food producers we have in Moyne," she said.
She said the Melbourne Cup weekend had seen strong visitation to Port Fairy, with significant bookings at the Gardens and Southcombe caravan parks, while local businesses saw a strong five-day trade period.
Councillor and Port Fairy business owner Damian Gleeson also noticed an uptick in visitors to Port Fairy during the Melbourne Cup period.
"The town filled up on Friday and the restaurants were full because people were taking the Monday off," Cr Gleeson said.
While Moyne Shire does not have a public holiday on the first Tuesday of November for the 'race that stops the nation', - it has one for the Warrnambool Cup Day in May - people living outside the shire do.
One of the events that attracted people to Port Fairy on November 7 was the Heather Holcombe memorial luncheon at The Star of the West Hotel, which had about 80 attendees.
It was one of a number of events in the shire across the weekend which kicked off with the Mortlake Cup, Port Fairy Show and the Byaduk and Community Spring Show on Saturday, November 4.
The Koroit Lions Club Art Show also ran on Saturday, finishing up the following day.
