Seaside town expects summer visitation uptick with accommodation boost

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 9 2023 - 11:38am
Port Fairy had strong visitation over the Melbourne Cup long weekend with significant bookings at the town's two caravan parks and a busy trade at businesses. Picture by Anthony Brady
More accommodation options will be available in the Moyne Shire this summer as the region gears up for a bumper summer season.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

