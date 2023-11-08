$1.8m Hamilton district farm 'defies' softening market

The sale of a farm at the base of Mount Sturgeon has "defied the trend of a softening market", an auctioneer says.
Molonga East - 112.66 hectares of prime farm land on the corner of Victoria Point Road and Mill Road at Strathkellar - has sold under the hammer for $1,897,350.
Two south-west bidders stepped forward among a crowd of about 50 to drive the best offer to $16,865 per hectare.
Charles Stewart & Co auctioneer Nick Adamson said it was a strong result indicative of the safely held district and versatile land use the area was known for and defied the trend of a softening market.
"Molonga East has versatile agricultural opportunities, including wool sheep and prime lamb production, beef breeding and fattening and cereal and fodder cropping," he said.
"It comprised five titles and was well-subdivided into five paddocks with extensive native established shelter belts.
"The property was securely watered by two windmills on bores with substantial reservoir tanks and structural improvements included a galvanised iron crutching shed and sheep yards plus an open-fronted machinery and hay shed."
The property was on the market due to the owners scaling down their farming interests.
