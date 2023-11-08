Every facet of troubled Glenelg council to come under government microscope

The state government has clarified what its municipal monitors will do to get Glenelg Shire Council back on track, when they arrive in Portland on November 13.
The government took the drastic step of appointing the emergency chaperones on November 1 after two councillors quit suddenly in late October amid allegations of poor behaviour and ethics.
Chief executive officer Paul Phelan also announced he would step down in early January and would likely be on leave for most of his remaining tenure.
Mayor Scott Martin said Glenelg Shire wasn't alone among Victorian councils in having to bring in assistance, but the monitors' terms of reference outlined by the government on November 8 revealed the extent of the problems within the organisation.
The monitors will scrutinise the council's governance, particularly "key areas of concern identified in the correspondence from the mayor including the council's actions and processes in relation to the appointment of an acting or interim chief executive officer to fill the position caused by the recent resignation of the council's CEO".
They will also assist with finding a permanent replacement for Mr Phelan.
But the monitors have been tasked with educating the remaining councillors on "their statutory roles and responsibilities", including "confidentiality requirements".
The Standard understands there has been grave concerns about confidential information being leaked by at least one councillor.
The monitors will also teach the councillors about appropriate conduct between each other and with the council staff, as well as the correct way to resolve disputes. Poor treatment of the staff by some councillors has been a key flash point at the council in recent months.
The council's meeting procedures, adherence to governance rules, and respect for basic health and safety will also come under the microscope, "including any matters that may be creating a serious risk to the health and safety of councillors, council staff or other persons".
The monitors will report back to the Local Government Minister throughout the course of their secondment, which is due to finish on February 13.
The council is scheduled to hold its mayoral election on November 8.
