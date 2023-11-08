The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Every facet of troubled Glenelg council to come under government microscope

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every facet of troubled Glenelg council to come under government microscope
Every facet of troubled Glenelg council to come under government microscope

The state government has clarified what its municipal monitors will do to get Glenelg Shire Council back on track, when they arrive in Portland on November 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.