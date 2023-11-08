'I have some concerns': Split council vote on plan for more social housing

A plan to raze three houses in Merrivale and turn them into six Salvation Army-run units has been approved but it failed to get the unanimous support of Warrnambool City councillors.
The $3.325-million plan for the neighbouring houses in Landmann and Granter streets attracted six objections who raised concerns over neighbourhood character, proximity to the industrial estate and the safety of children walking to the nearby school during construction.
The project would see three houses demolished and replaced with five three-bedroom, two-storey townhouses and one single-storey two-bedroom unit.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the council had gifted the properties to the Salvation Army, and it was important to support the project which would double "vital" accommodation for the city.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris voted against the proposal and said she didn't have an issue with the number of dwellings but rather that five out of the six replacement units were double-storey.
"I have some concerns around visual amenity, and not being as sympathetic to existing dwellings that are around that area as what could have been," she said.
Cr Max Taylor said the development would be subject to nine conditions.
"The development will increase both housing diversity and housing affordability which are key objectives of the council's planning policy," he said.
The motion was passed in a 4-2 vote with Cr Paspaliaris and Cr Richard Ziegeler voting against.
The Salvation Army plans to turn 13 formerly council-owned houses that were handed to them into 25 new units.
That is on top of the 21 new units off Mortlake Road it plans to build behind its new chapel.
But just when works would start on any of the properties is yet to be announced.
