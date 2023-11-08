Optus outage hits regional businesses, customers

Warrnambool businesses have been hit by a nationwide Optus telecommunications outage with some city stores unable to process EFTPOS transactions just weeks out from Christmas.
Liebig Street children's boutique So Little Tiny had no EFTPOS due to the outage, but its phone line, which was with Telstra, was operational.
Owner Michelle Barnard said on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 she hoped it was a temporary situation.
Ms Barnard said she discovered the outage at 8.30am Wednesday when she arrived at work and was asking customers to use cash or shop in-store via its online store to get around the glitch.
Warrnambool resident Jason Roberts had dedicated Wednesday to try to get his Christmas shopping done and opted to go to the bank and return to So Little Tiny to make his purchase.
Mr Roberts, who is an Optus customer, was unable to use his phone's WiFi to transfer money from one account to another to make the withdrawal, but purchased the items using a different account.
Optus does not know the root cause of the outage but federal communications minister Michelle Rowland said the fault was likely "deep in the core" and "fundamental to the network".
Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin reportedly told Ms Rowland "a number of problems have been identified" and her team was working on a solution.
Ms Rowland was unable to confirm if a cyber-attack was responsible for the outages.
Optus mobile and internet users have been without service for at least nine hours across the country, with the network outage first reported at about 4am.
The centralised website for Victorians to find emergency information and warnings, Vic Emergency, said it was aware of the Optus issues and customers contacting emergency services should use a mobile line to call 000.
"Optus confirms that Triple zero (000) calls will not work from an Optus landline (fixed line telephone). Mobile calls to 000 will work if another carrier is available," it said.
At noon, Brophy Family and Youth Services and Headspace Warrnambool issued public messages their phone lines were impacted and could be temporarily be contacted on 0484 271 239, apologising for any inconvenience.
Business owners spoke of their concerns about the latest interest rate rise and the impact it and the outage would have on consumer spending in the Christmas lead-up.
The outage came less than 24 hours after the Reserve Bank of Australia's 0.25 per cent interest rate rise on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The rate rise was the 13th in 19 months and has reduced mortgage holders discretionary spending.
Warrnambool's Macchia Jewellers manager Elijah Macchia said all its work phones had been affected and hoped the problem would be fixed soon.
He said it had impacted the running of their business which placed regular phone orders to suppliers.
Mr Macchia said he'd had no communication from Optus about the outage but he wasn't expecting it either.
"I haven't even tried," he said. "I'm assuming they're getting bombarded."
"We can't call or anything but luckily we've got Telstra WiFi. It's Optus for phone calls and we call constantly to make orders for gold, diamonds. Luckily we have an old EFTPOS machine and it's connected to our WiFi so that's working.
"We've got plenty of stuff to do because of the workshop, there's plenty going on."
His dad Dino operates the new Port Fairy jewellery store, which opened on October 27, 2023, and Elijah said the pair was constantly on the phone to each other as they ran the family business.
Later in the morning Elijah said he would use his personal phone, which was with another provider, to make calls. He was also using internet-based apps, which operate on WiFi, such as Facebook messenger and Whats App as an alternative contact method.
One local store, which didn't want to be named said its EFTPOS was down but the outage hadn't affected the business.
Peter Clancey from Clancey's Menswear said fortunately his store wasn't affected but the outage highlighted how reliant the world had become on EFTPOS and cashless transactions.
"You think it's good until something goes wrong," Mr Clancey said. "There's still a need for cash to keep society going."
The outage comes as less and less people are carrying cash after being encouraged to go contactless and use cards during the pandemic.
Some Warrnambool traders were concerned about the bank's daily limit and if the branches would have enough cash onsite to cope with the unexpected and higher-than-usual cash withdrawals due to the outages.
One city cafe needed to call in extra staff to work on Wednesday morning but was unable to contact its young workers who were all Optus customers.
Various sales assistants The Standard spoke to said their personal phones were with Optus and spoke of the disruption it had caused them, realising upon waking their mobiles weren't working.
Some of the city's personal Optus customers The Standard spoke to said they hoped to be compensated or charged less this month for the inconvenience, but were doubtful it would happen.
One was unable to access the CelloPark app, a contactless and online method to pay for parking in the city and said she had to find cash.
The Standard also spoke to Liebig Street traders from Mix & Co, Collins Booksellers, Daizy Boutique, Something for Me, Bargain Buys, Phinc and Staffords Jewellers who were unaffected and said it was business as usual.
A handful of traders said the outage brought back memories of the chaos and disruption after the Warrnambool Telstra exchange fire in November 2012, more than a decade ago when customers weren't as reliant on the technology as we are today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.