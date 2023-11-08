The Standard
Optus outage hits regional businesses, customers

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 1:43pm
The south-west, including Warrnambool businesses and residents have been hit by a nationwide Optus telecommunications outage on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Picture file
Warrnambool businesses have been hit by a nationwide Optus telecommunications outage with some city stores unable to process EFTPOS transactions just weeks out from Christmas.

