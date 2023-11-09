Son of Warrny royalty to race gravel version

Cycling runs deep in Jason Dart's blood and the Dirty Warrny's second edition will mark his long-awaited return to racing.
The Emmanuel College teacher's father Jim is a legend of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic - starting the event 21 consecutive times for 10 finishes.
Dart raced as a junior before embarking on an extensive volleyball career in his mid-teens.
He picked up the bike again in 2017, riding consistently since and will tackle the 140-kilometre gravel course in the second edition of the Dirty Warrny, which finishes at Lake Pertobe, on Saturday, November 11.
Dart said three months of solid training had put him in good stead for the event.
"The body feels like it's ready to go, but this is my first ride in a week due to a throat infection," Dart told The Standard. "I'm hoping it will clear by Saturday."
Dart said he couldn't contest the inaugural Dirty Warrny because he didn't have the right equipment "to give it a red-hot go".
"I would have been borrowing a mountain bike or something similar but December last year I was lucky enough to be able to upgrade my bike and now I've got something that's purpose-built for it as well as being a bit adaptable to go on the road at other times if I want it," he said.
The PE teacher, who often trains along the Port-Fairy-Warrnambool rail trail, conceded he wouldn't be quick enough to compete for a podium finish but would aim to stay with the front group for as long as possible.
He expects to finish in about five-and-a-half hours depending on conditions.
Dart doesn't foresee himself riding in the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic like his father but is content with finishing the Dirty Warrny.
He also completed the Big Ride - from Warrnambool to Melbourne earlier this year - which is run by the same people as the other two races.
The former volleyballer enjoys the challenge of gravel riding.
"It's good for a bit of variety and the adaptability of the modern bike's made a big difference with people being able to have essentially the same bike frame but just swap out the wheels to suit the terrain," he said.
"Being so close to the rail trail has made it easier as a father of two to just duck out the door and make the most of whatever time I've got."
