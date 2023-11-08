The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Eclectic streetwear shop will soon call tourist hotspot home

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 9 2023 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Pitts is moving her popular streetwear store Cat Street from Warrnambool to Port Fairy in time for summer. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Belinda Pitts is moving her popular streetwear store Cat Street from Warrnambool to Port Fairy in time for summer. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Belinda Pitts' business is on the move, five years after she opened the city's first-of-its kind streetwear shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.