Eclectic streetwear shop will soon call tourist hotspot home

Belinda Pitts' business is on the move, five years after she opened the city's first-of-its kind streetwear shop.
Her store, called Cat Street, is moving from Warrnambool's Ozone Walk off Koroit Street to Sackville Street in Port Fairy in time for summer.
Ms Pitts will close the doors to the Warrnambool shopfront on November 19.
The small business owner has had a successful pop-up shop in Port Fairy over the years and has been on the hunt for a storefront in the tourist hotspot.
"Recently I was given an opportunity to lease the old Commonwealth Bank space over summer," she said.
Ms Pitts said Port Fairy had a different shopping experience to Warrnambool.
"All the stores in Port Fairy are locally owned and don't have large chain stores to compete with," she said.
"The regular influx of tourists over long weekends and holidays is a massive bonus."
What started as a vintage clothing shop has evolved over the years to include funky independent labels and fashion-conscious brands, including Arthur Apparel and Something Very Special, which Ms Pitts said complemented the pre-loved fits.
She said she initially wanted to sell mid-century furniture but became inspired by Japanese fashion during an overseas trip with friends which saw her bring home "a heap of thrifted clothing".
"That's how Cat Street was born - hence the name," she said.
Cat Street is a fashion street in Japan's Harujuku district.
The new shop is due to open in early December for the summer months with an emphasis on being a collaborative space.
Laura Graham, who runs Warp Project, will share the space for some time, holding life drawing classes, showcasing local artists and offering sustainable pieces for sale.
Ms Pitts said she'd had a lot of fun at the Warrnambool location, sharing the laneway with a bunch of friends.
"We are creative, encouraging and super supportive of one other and I'm going to miss the heck out of them," she said.
She said she absolutely loved having her own store, which allowed her to play dress-ups everyday.
"I get a real buzz from thrifting pre-loved items and sourcing independent labels, putting them all together and seeing how customers appreciate the space," she said.
She said Cat Street was "super fun and bold, but not too serious".
