The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Optus outage: Warrnambool, Camperdown and Lismore hospital switchboards down

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 8 2023 - 11:15am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare has set up alternative contact numbers after its switchboard went down, but asked the public to keep their calls brief to maintain an open line.
South West Healthcare has set up alternative contact numbers after its switchboard went down, but asked the public to keep their calls brief to maintain an open line.

South West Healthcare is the latest service to fall victim to a nationwide Optus outage, losing switchboard services at the Warrnambool, Camperdown and Lismore hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.