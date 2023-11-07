Optus outage: Warrnambool, Camperdown and Lismore hospital switchboards down

South West Healthcare is the latest service to fall victim to a nationwide Optus outage, losing switchboard services at the Warrnambool, Camperdown and Lismore hospitals.
Optus mobile and internet users have been without service for at least five hours across the country, with the network outage first reported at about 4am.
In a public message the health service said it had made temporary alternative arrangements.
"South West Healthcare is unable to take external calls due to the nation-wide Optus outage," a spokesperson said.
"We have diverted our main switchboards to the following mobile numbers as a temporary measure."
"In case of emergency please call 000 and speak to an operator- this number is unaffected."
While a normal hospital switchboard can handle dozens of calls, a mobile phone line is much more limited. South West Healthcare asked the public to keep that in mind.
"If you need to contact us... keep your call brief, so that we may keep the lines open to everyone who needs to reach us," the spokesperson said.
"All services otherwise are operating as usual including outpatient appointments, theatres and the emergency department. If you have an appointment today, please come in, this will continue as planned, there is no need to call ahead and check.
"Please note that internal calls within the hospital are still possible, we have some eftpos availability and Wifi is still available for patients, staff and the general public."
