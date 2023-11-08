Cyclist ripe to tackle Dirty Warrny challenge at 66

Warrnambool cyclist Graeme Wines wasn't going to make the same mistake twice after missing out on the inaugural Dirty Warrny in 2022.
The 66-year-old former Deakin University accounting professor is eager to contest the 140-kilometre section of the 2023 gravel race on Saturday, November 11, which starts in Forrest and finishes at Lake Pertobe.
"I was kicking myself that I didn't do it last year," he told The Standard.
"Last year I watched the end of it and said 'right, I'll do that next year'."
Wines, who has been heavily involved in the Warrnambool Mountain Bike Club for more than a decade, has undergone an ideal preparation for the event.
Three weeks ago he finished riding the Munda Biddi Trail in south-west Western Australia, an off-road course that extends more than 1000km through picturesque scenery.
The ride took 18 days, with Wines resting in huts and towns along the way.
"I feel like I've done as much training as I ever would have done," he said.
Wines is planning on "generally cruising without going overboard" to ensure he finishes the gruelling Dirty Warrny course.
He believes the race - which also has 246km and 84km courses - is beneficial to Warrnambool.
"It's a fantastic event because it builds on the Melbourne to Warrnambool road race," he said.
"And it adds to Warrnambool as a centre for cycling."
Wines, who retired from his 31-year career at Deakin about seven years ago, trains four-to-five days a week mainly on his mountain bike but also on gravel and road bikes.
A range of aspects appeal to Wines about the sport.
"It's the fitness, it's the social, it's the challenge and it's also the travel, going around to different places to ride," he said.
