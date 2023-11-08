'Just like a movie set': Rosebrook Manor's magic garden open to the public

Transforming the historic house and gardens at Rosebrook Manor into a picture perfect property has been a labour of love for Aaron Sweet.
It is one of four gardens open to the public as part of Port Fairy Rotary Club's major charity fundraiser on Sunday, November 12
Mr Sweet said he had spent the past three-and-a-half years restoring the 1913 house on the Princes Highway and adding to the extensive gardens as part of a plan to turn it into a wedding venue.
"Everything we've done is an Instagram opportunity," he said.
"We're doing the open garden for two reasons, one for Rotary and to let the local community see what we've been doing here."
Since moving to the region in 2020, Mr Sweet and his partner Blaine Collins have working on the property.
For Mr Sweet it has been a full-time job - only taking time off when he was sick or injured.
"Some say it's a labour of love," he said.
The house has been gutted inside - except the kitchen and bathroom - and the exterior brought back to its original state.
"We've done extensive garden rectification work. The previous owner had the bones of it here," Mr Sweet said.
"I saw it and had a vision.
"I don't want it to be just a nice garden, I want it to be an amazing award-winning garden that people can come to."
Mr Sweet moved from Melbourne after purchasing the property.
"The first time I'd come to Port Fairy/Warrnambool was when I came to look at this property and I literally bought it from the first time we arrived," he said.
But as soon as they arrived, the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down for two years.
"Trying to have trades and material was difficult. But in the process I think we kept a lot of people in business and people with money coming through the door because of what we're doing here," he said.
When the lights come on at night it makes the gardens, as Rotarian Jill Gleeson said, look "like magic".
Describing it as "just like a movie set", she said the property had a "story to it".
Long-time Rotary member Maureen Beattie said she remembered when the property was a farm and just paddocks.
"I've lived in Port Fairy for 62 years and pass this place all the time," she said.
The old barn has also been transformed into a mini-ballroom with chandeliers going in this week. The old dairy is being converted into a bar and kitchen.
Mr Sweet said the aim was for it to be a wedding venue, and eventually it would be open to the general public for high-teas and morning teas.
Rotary will host a morning tea there for the open garden expo which runs from 10am to 4pm.
The other three open gardens are in James Street and Model Lane in Port Fairy, and Settlers Lane in Illowa.
Tickets are available on trybooking.com for $25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.