'Astronomical fees' push iconic Warrnambool festival to new venue

Warrnambool's Liebig Street, the botanic gardens and Lake Pertobe will no longer be home to the city's Wunta Fiesta.
The event will be held for the first time in four years in February 2024 across three days at the city's racecourse.
Wunta Fiesta chairperson Darrell Hose said it had become too expensive to run the festival on Liebig Street.
"It was astronomical from three years ago on how the costs have changed - our insurance alone has gone from $1300 to $5500," he said.
He said the venue also changed because the gardens was already booked that weekend.
"The whole lot is going to the Warrnambool Racing Club, which is something a bit different," Mr Hose said.
"The good thing with the racecourse is there's a lot better disability parking and parking for everyone than what's on the street, the gardens and the foreshore."
He said it also eased the pressure on volunteers who had to set up and pack up each event.
Mr Hose said the focus for Friday, February 16, 2024, was to return to the festival's grassroots of "food, wine and music".
"(We've got) about six foodies at the moment, but we'd like four or five more," he said.
Mr Hose said it would be followed by jazz music and a movie night on the Saturday.
He said a new feature across the Saturday and Sunday was a "huge" children's area.
"We're looking at utilising recycling things to build with which I think is an awesome idea and we're also looking at having a jumping castle," he said.
Mr Hose said entry to the venue would be free for children but adults would pay a minimal gate fee to cover the costs of running the event.
He said the festival would wrap up on the Sunday with a market with hopes to also run a show and shine and speedway display.
"At the present stage we might be having a big name act for the last act on the Sunday night, which will be a good act that people will know and like," Mr Hose said.
The chairperson said he was blown away with support to get the event up-and-running again with 21 volunteers on hand and a further 14 committee members.
"Wunta is an event that is for the community and we're trying to do as much as we can for the community," Mr Hose said.
Wunta was cancelled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, '22 because of COVID-19 case numbers and '23 because of the dwindling committee member numbers.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Mr Hose on 0418 529 921.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.