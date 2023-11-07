Council breaks ground on million-dollar Macarthur splash park

Moyne Shire Council has started the final stage of a $1.6 million project to transform Macarthur's central civic precinct.
Mayor Ian Smith broke ground on November 6 where a refreshing splash park will grace the centre of the 500-strong town.
"This is going to be a fantastic addition to Macarthur's recreation precinct and I'm sure will be a popular place for locals to cool off over the summer months," Cr Smith said.
The council finished the first phase of its Market Square revitalisation in mid 2023, spending $480,000 to upgrade footpaths, kerbs and landscaping, as well as putting in new parking bays, drainage and electrical infrastructure.
The state government pledged $800,000 towards the project in March, adding to $500,000 already committed by Emergency Recovery Victoria, $300,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria and $300,000 from the council's own coffers.
The $1.6 million project was developed through extensive community consultation in 2019 and represents one of the biggest capital spends in Macarthur's history. In June Cr Damian Gleeson said the council deserved more recognition for the money it spent in parts of Moyne Shire outside the main population centre of Port Fairy.
"It amazes me we can spend $1.6 million in Macarthur and nobody bats an eyelid...but as soon as we spend some money in Port Fairy it's a bloody disgrace," he said.
The state government grant ensured the splash park could get underway in time to be ready during the summer. Cr Smith said it would be refreshing locals and visitors alike by January.
"This summer the splash pad will only be accessible via the pool and open during its operating hours," he said.
"But once the remainder of work is finished in the precinct it will be accessible from the new play space outside of the pool's hours."
Once the splash park is finished council workers will get started on a playground, barbecue shelter and multi-purpose sports court to complete the civic facelift.
The existing playground on the site will be torn down to make way for its replacement. Cr Smith said there was no way to retain the equipment.
"The current playground, while still safe, no longer meets the Australian Standards. That means it cannot be reinstalled anywhere else in Australia, because it would no longer be compliant," he said.
"The new playground is going to feature the usual playground staples like swings and slides, but will also have nature-based elements as well as all abilities equipment," he said.
"It's going to be fantastic and I think combined with the multi-court and splashpad will attract people from across the region."
Cr Smith said the old equipment would be salvaged and donated to Rotary's overseas recycled playground program to help build a playground in Africa.
The Macarthur Men's Shed has also played its part in the renovation, taking the old benches and tables from the area and refurbishing them ready for reinstallation.
"They have done a great job and the furniture is going to look great when it's put back in place. I'm so pleased we have been able to support the Men's Shed through this project," Cr Smith said.
