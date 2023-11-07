'Over the moon': Teenage bowler's stunning hat-trick on senior debut

Never in her wildest dreams did promising local teenager Charlotte Wythe expect her senior debut to play out the way it did.
The 13-year-old Warrnambool College student, in her first year playing for the North Warrnambool Eels in the WDCA's booming women's competition, not only played her first senior match on Sunday, November 5, but achieved what many cricketers across the globe still haven't been lucky enough to tick off.
Wythe, in her first over against the highly-fancied Gators, snared a hat-trick with three consecutive wickets.
She finished with 3-16 and also top-scored with the bat making 10 not out to be a shining light for her team.
The self-described cricket lover, who came through the junior ranks at Dennington, said it was a thrill to play her first game at the Eels and take a hat-trick.
"It was towards the middle of the over and I got the first wicket, the second one was quite surprising actually and then when I got the third it felt really, really good," she said.
"It was a big day and considering we lost but I forgot all about it actually, I was just so over the moon about how I went.
"I really enjoyed it."
Wythe is also leading the ERD Combine team in the association's under 17 female competition, which is a mixture of Dennington, North Warrnambool Eels and Russells Creek players. She said she loved bowling after being introduced to the game six years ago.
"I think I started playing around seven years old. I've always loved doing it, it's always been fun and Dad used to do it too," she said.
"I'd probably consider myself a bowler but I like to think I can do everything. I captained our first (under 17s) game and top-scored in that too.
"My coach Russell (Moody) told me at 17s if I wanted to play seniors he'd be happy for me to play and I thought I'd give it a go, so I'm glad I did.
"I played under 11s and 14s at Dennington so this is my first year playing with North Warrnambool's seniors. It's been great."
