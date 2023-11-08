'Art is valued': Exhibition depicts meaningful, thought-provoking themes

Meaningful and thought-provoking themes and ideas have been the inspiration for secondary students whose work features in an upcoming art exhibition.
Brauer College will host its annual art exhibition, which opens on Friday, November 10, 2023 and showcases about 70 works from its students in years seven to 12.
Art teacher Mercy McColl said the work was produced in art and visual communication classes with students applying the skills they'd learnt to their various projects.
"We want the kids to be experts in what they're doing," Ms McColl said. "Every time they do a new unit we give them the freedom and understanding to explore what they want to - what's meaningful to them, what they identify with and teaching them to use their imagination."
The artwork will be displayed in the college Foyer Gallery from Friday night and the public is welcome to attend the opening at 6pm.
"I want people to come and see and know how amazing our kids are," she said.
"I want the kids to know they can have a career and they can pursue art. I want them to feel like art is valued for them and in the community around them."
Year 10 student Deklan Nash, 16, features in his own photography works, pictured with his friends' hands, both male and female, on his face.
"I wanted to portray a grey zone in gender, between masculine and feminine and being torn," Deklan said. "Being in a sort of limbo.
"I wanted to convey an odd feeling gender wise but I didn't want it to look tortured. I wanted it to be a bit peaceful. I wanted to convey being torn but also being happy in the space that you're in and being able to move in that limbo and flowing in between."
Deklan said he had the camera set on a high shutter speed, which helped clearly show his friends' hands in the photos.
Year 11 student Topsea Vanlaws, 17, completed a self portrait using different Aboriginal symbols to depict her strength, journey, family and other elements.
"I'm Aboriginal," Topsea said. "I've used different symbols to express different things about me. I've been getting into Aboriginal art a bit this year because Ms McColl has been really good at helping me express my culture."
Year 11 student Hana Lumsdon, 16, started using oil paints this year and tried different techniques to paint a rhinoceros on paper. She said she enjoyed art. "It's a release from all the heavy subjects," Hana said. "I would like to see myself go into art in some way (in the future)."
Rosie Ludeman, 15, used paint markers and acrylic paint on a skateboard deck to depict abstract coloured creatures as part of her school assessment. "I love art," the year nine student said. "I've always loved art."
Year nine student Lily Mitchell's drawing of flowers with faces was partly inspired by US artist Felicia Chiao. The 16-year-old said she enjoyed art and wants to be an animator when she finishes school.
The exhibition can be viewed on November 10 or during school hours until the end of term.
