The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'Wonderful way to remember her': Melbourne Cup lunch raises critical funds

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mother of a woman who died from cancer more than 20 years ago is happy to see her daughter's memory live on through an annual Melbourne Cup event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.