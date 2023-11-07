'Wonderful way to remember her': Melbourne Cup lunch raises critical funds

The mother of a woman who died from cancer more than 20 years ago is happy to see her daughter's memory live on through an annual Melbourne Cup event.
Betty Dyson, 92, said a luncheon at Port Fairy's The Star of the West Hotel, was a wonderful way to remember daughter Heather Holcombe while raising money for a good cause.
The 22nd Heather Holcombe memorial luncheon raised money for the palliative care room at the town's hospital, which is named after her. Heather died from cancer in 2000.
"It's always a good day and it's nice to see so many people here," Mrs Dyson said.
Event organiser Julie Holcombe, Heather's sister-in-law, said the 2023 event had returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic attendance numbers with about 80 people frocking up for the day.
She said more than $13,000 was raised, exceeding expectations. She said a signed Collingwood Football Club guernsey was sought after following the AFL teams' win in the September grand final.
Julie said the event had received generous support through attendees and those who donated items for the auction.
She said people travelled from Melbourne, Geelong and Penshurst, among other towns, for the charity event.
Another cup-day event was the Illowa Recreation Reserve Committee's fundraiser for Warrnambool's South West Regional Cancer Centre. About 70 people attended, raising $1900.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.