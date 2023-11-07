Company known for timber snaps up 900 hectares of prime farm land

About 900 hectares of prime farming land in Derrinallum could be turned into a timber plantation.
Munich Holdings of Australiasia Pty Ltd has lodged its plans for a two-lot subdivision to excise an 1800s-dated house at 778 Kurweeton Road with Corangamite Shire Council.
The applicant is an Australian agent for the Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re) which is associated with a $200 million drive to create more timber plantations in the south-west.
As the applicant has no use for an existing dwelling on part of the property, planning documents show an intention to create a 4.6-hectare lot containing the house, former farm buildings including stables and shearing sheds and dry stone walls.
A second lot about 197.8 hectares in size would contain the balance of the land.
It comes as councillors unanimously ordered an urgent study into the growing impact of the timber industry on the shire at its October meeting.
South central ward councillor Jo Beard said the study was important as she feared the viability of small towns would be at risk with more plantations on prime farm land.
"Simpson is a lot like Cobden - it's on a small scale and they're a rural community which has always relied upon being a service provider to their local farmers," she said.
"They're having families leaving the region, young kids, because farms - and it's not the farms' fault, the opportunity comes along and they sell to a sure buyer which is the plantation businesses out there - but all of a sudden we start losing population, we lose our young kids, we start losing our ability to have a school in a small rural setting.
"That really scares me and this is why this piece of work is really important for us to get the right balance as council as to what we want our council to be doing going forward."
