Company known for timber snaps up 900 hectares of prime farm land

JG
By Jessica Greenan
November 7 2023 - 2:36pm
The proposed two-lot subdivision applies to part of 900 hectares of land recently purchased by Munich Holdings of Australiasia Pty Ltd.
About 900 hectares of prime farming land in Derrinallum could be turned into a timber plantation.

