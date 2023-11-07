$9.5 million price tag for large-scale family farm

A $9.5 million south-west dairy held by one family for more than 30 years is on the market.
The 401-hectares of prime farm land known as 'Nistel Farm' in Scotts Creek is for sale either as a whole or in five separate lots following the owner's decision to retire.
Charles Stewart real estate agent Nick Adamson explained the original property measured just 72 hectares when it was purchased in the late 1980s before the owner's son expanded it into a large-scale operation.
Mr Adamson said there'd been strong interest in the property which is home to 450 high-production Friesian cows.
"We've had some good early interest after re-launching in the spring," he said.
"That interest has been from both local and outside of south-western Victoria. It's probably more likely to be sold in lots rather than a whole at this stage."
The property had been listed at an earlier date in November 2022.
