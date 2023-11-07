Drug addict with six times trafficable amount of meth jailed for five months

A long-time Warrnambool drug addict has been jailed for five months after being caught with 18.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Carter, 39, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 7, to trafficking meth, dealing in the proceeds of crime ($1120 cash) and related offences.
He was jailed for five months with 99 days counted as already served.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said a corrections order was not in the range as Carter had breached such orders previously.
He said Carter had an extensive history of prior court appearances (49 pages), including crimes of dishonesty, drug possession and trafficking, related to his struggle with drugs over many years.
The magistrate said Carter now had to serve some more time in custody before being released.
He requested Carter consider making changes to his lifestyle which he noted was "easier said than done".
The magistrate said if Carter did not stay away from drugs then his future was likely to be problematic, but that came back to personal choices.
Police told the court officers executed a search warrant at a Jellie Street address in east Warrnambool at 12.15pm on August 1.
Officers found 18.5g of meth, $1120 in cash, as well as digital scales, another $200 that was alleged to be a Centrelink payment, two buds of cannabis, sets of identification cards not in the defendant's name and extensive vehicle keys.
Carter does not own a car.
He also denied trafficking drugs and said the methamphetamine was for his personal use.
A lawyer said Carter had fallen back into drug use after his mother died of cancer in 2019.
He has previously done drug and alcohol treatment and served jail sentences.
The lawyer said her client's prior offences were reflective of someone with a significant addiction during the past few years.
She said his addiction was incredibly significant due to his extreme tolerance for meth.
"He has an incredible desire to get off the drugs. He's been on drugs since he was 14. Imprisonment will not deter him," she said.
The court also heard Carter and two co-accused went to an east Warrnambool business where they tried to break into a shipping container which contained valuable items.
