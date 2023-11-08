Behind the stumps: Cricket import dazzles with menacing bowling performance

Koroit's prized import is having no trouble finding his feet in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this season.
Nigel Mupurura, who hails from Harare in Zimbabwe, is wreaking havoc on the division two competition, tearing apart batting line-ups with sheer pace and relentless lines.
And if Saturday's devastating spell is any indicator, it's just a sign of things to come.
The 33-year-old first-class pace bowler, who is also part of the association's preliminary country week squad, snared 7-30 against Northern Raiders' division two team on November 4, 2023.
The right-arm quick was on two hat-tricks at one stage with five of his wickets bowled.
Fellow club recruit and leader Lachi Rooke said it was "incredible" to witness the spell.
"I was just glad I was the one standing at slip and not facing it," he said.
"It's probably taken him a couple of weeks, especially with the hard wickets. The length was probably a bit short at times but I tell you what, when he dials in on those turf wickets he can seriously bowl.
"It was unbelievable and just shows how good a cricketer he is. It was a mix of the spots he bowled, five of the seven were bowled. He attacked the stumps but it was also real pace.
"He just attacked the pegs and it's like those old cliches, you'll give yourself every opportunity to take wickets when you attack those pegs.
"He bowled unbelievably well."
Rooke, who struck 64 off 50 balls himself in the 174-run win, said Mupurura was making his presence felt in many places, not just on the field. He said the "likeable" character was a welcoming figure.
"It's nice to have him at the club, he's been unreal. He's not only great on-field but off-field he's great around the group and fully committed to what we're trying to do," he said.
"He's just a lovely guy."
Mupurura has taken 14 wickets from his first four matches at an average of just 7.5.
The Saints, who are undefeated after four rounds, face Hawkesdale away on Saturday, November 11.
"It's a great start to the season, the group is really gelling well and it's a good reward for getting nice numbers to training," Rooke said.
Purnim Recreation Reserve, the home of Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club Northern Raiders, was acknowledged at the recent Wannon Sport and Volunteer Awards.
The recreation reserve's committee of management was acknowledged in the volunteer group category for its work in establishing the turf wicket facilities on the Rodger Henderson Oval which was pivotal in the club being admitted to the WDCA's top tier.
The club's division one team played on the turf wickets for the first time of the season in the previous round, with the Raiders defeating Merrivale comfortably.
Port Fairy product Maddie Green is one of the most exciting prospects in south-west cricket and Victoria.
The talented batter is honing her leadership craft as captain of Geelong women's second XI side in the Victorian Premier Cricket competition and came agonisingly close to making her first century at the level on Sunday, November 5.
Green, who was part of Cricket Victoria's emerging players squad throughout the off-season and plays for Port Fairy when available, was left stranded on 99 not out against Plenty Valley as her side chased down 220 with five wickets to spare.
The teenager hit nine fours in her match-winning performance from just 101 deliveries.
Two talented Warrnambool and District Cricket association prospects will get the opportunity to test themselves at a higher level after being named in Geelong's female under 15 Marg Jennings Cup squad.
Allansford-Panmure's Isabelle Kelly and Brierly-Christ Church's Nara Rohan have been named for the Cats in the Cricket Victoria pathway tournament, which is run by Victorian Premier Cricket clubs.
Portland District association's Macey Williamson has also been named in the 16-played squad, with the tournament to take place from January 16-25, 2024.
Shannon Beks 96 (Dennington); James Van Der Peer 71 and 4-19 (Port Fairy); Tyler Fowler 56 (West Warrnambool); Geoff Williams 27 and 4-19 (Nestles); Chamika Fernando 64 (Brierly-Christ Church); Jacob Fishwick 54 (Northern Raiders); Jake Louth 40 and 1-29 (Northern Raiders); Kaden Wilson 3-13 (Port Fairy); Joe Douglas 4-17 (West Warrnambool); Brock Gannon 4-12 (West Warrnambool); Xavier Beks 4-29 (Dennington).
Jason Fowler 66 (Woorndoo); Dom Absalom 70 not out (Camperdown); Steven Fisher 57 (Camperdown); Tharaka Sendanayake 3-23 and 53 not out (Pomborneit); Lachie Boyle 70 (Boorcan); Chris Vogels 3-19 and 36 not out (Heytesbury Princetown); Fraser Lucas 45 (Bookaar); John Reed 3-21 (Camperdown); Myles Sinnott 3-28 (Bookaar); Paul Vogels 4-14 (Heytesbury Princetown); Nick Frith 3-26 (Camperdown).
