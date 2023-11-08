The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Behind the stumps: Cricket import dazzles with menacing bowling performance

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 8 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Mupurura, pictured at Koroit training, snared seven wickets in division two on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Nigel Mupurura, pictured at Koroit training, snared seven wickets in division two on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit's prized import is having no trouble finding his feet in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.