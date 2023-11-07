The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Helping others feel beautiful and confident: Hard worker wins top award

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 7 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serena Van Someren, 19, who works at Warrnambool's Aesthetic Beauty Spot, was recognised at South West TAFE's Pure Hair and Beauty Showcase and Awards on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Serena Van Someren, 19, who works at Warrnambool's Aesthetic Beauty Spot, was recognised at South West TAFE's Pure Hair and Beauty Showcase and Awards on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Warrnambool beauty student Serena Van Someren was named South West TAFE Student of the Year at its Pure Hair and Beauty Showcase and Awards on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.