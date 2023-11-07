Helping others feel beautiful and confident: Hard worker wins top award

Warrnambool beauty student Serena Van Someren was named South West TAFE Student of the Year at its Pure Hair and Beauty Showcase and Awards on Monday.
More than 200 people attended the awards night which acknowledges outstanding student achievement across hairdressing, barbering, beauty, massage and nail technology courses.
Winning the overall award, Serena, 19, was recognised for her hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to her studies.
Serena works at Warrnambool's Aesthetic Beauty Spot and has plans to further her studies with a Diploma of Beauty Therapy in 2024.
"I love beauty therapy because I love making clients feel good about themselves and feel confident and beautiful after their treatments," Serena said.
Serena said she was focused on growing and advancing her skills at Aesthetic Beauty Spot and looked forward to continuing her studies next year.
During the awards ceremony students also displayed their creative talents in a showcase competition.
Students competed against each other in various categories with their entries contributing to their course work.
The showcase competition winners were presented on the night along with outstanding student awards across hairdressing, barbering, massage, beauty and nail technology.
SW TAFE head of business, design and personal services Kathy Hall said the night was a fantastic opportunity to reward the students for their hard work throughout their training.
Ms Hall said the training the students received prepared them for the workforce and the showcase helped to build their confidence and imagination as they presented their work to be scrutinised.
Major award winners included:
Cody Cardwell - Certificate III in Barbering Student of the Year
Mykayla Tedmanson - Certificate III in Nail Technology Student of the Year
Tenae Mounsey - Certificate III in Hairdressing 3rd Year Apprentice Student of the Year
Shanice Green - Beauty Trainee Student of the Year
Jessica Weily - Certificate III in Beauty Services Student of the Year
Emily Huismann - Certificate III in Hairdressing Student of the Year
Amelia Cain - Certificate III in Barbering Apprentice Student of the Year
