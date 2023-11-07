'We're bleeding from it': Crunch time for tired tourist attraction

It's make or break time for the "tired" Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum which has been "bleeding" money, Warrnambool City Council has warned.
Cr Debbie Arnott said Warrnambool was not "getting a whole lot of bang for our buck" out of the tourist attraction.
"Something has to be done to put the brakes on or turn it around," she said.
And they have three weeks to have a say.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the report was a complicated piece of work with some exciting ideas but people might not agree with everything in it.
She said the discussion about Flagstaff Hill by previous councils had "just gone on and on" for many years.
"We're bleeding from it, to put it truthfully. The ratepayers are bleeding from it. The site isn't fit for what it was intended to be," Cr Jellie said.
"We need a reimagining. There needs to be a new future for this site."
Cr Arnott said Flagstaff Hill was now 50 years old and visitation numbers were steadily declining - dropping by 30,000 between 2009 and 2019.
"The buildings are tired, they're non-compliant and access for disability is quite challenging," Cr Arnott said.
The council provided about $720,000 per year in subsidies to the site - $7.2 million over the past decade.
"We invested and reinvested into the sound and light show that did not result into more visitation to Flagstaff Hill," Cr Arnott said.
"What is there now does not drive significant visitation and value add to the visitor market.
"We need to look at a new future for the site and we need to address these critical issues and we need to drive long-term economic tourism and social benefits to the region."
Cr Arnott said while the prominent location was strategically one of the best in Warrnambool, the city wasn't making the most of it.
"Data supports that argument," she said.
"It's very underutilised."
Cr Arnott described the ideas in the report as visionary and exciting. "Yes it is going to be an expensive and long process but it's not unachievable," she said.
"We need to create a demand-driven destination - a destination that tourists and locals will want to frequent and something that our city will be well-known for."
Yes it is going to be an expensive...- Cr Debbie Arnott
Cr Arnott said the plan for the site wasn't just for the "here and now" but for generations to come.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said Flagstaff Hill was not doing what it should for the tourism dollar.
"It's current state leaves a lot to be desired in terms of financial output that we have to make to keep it going," he said.
Cr Max Taylor said he was full of praise for the report's consultants for suggesting turning the current boat pond into a geothermal spa, wellness, bathing and relaxation water park.
He said the idea could turn the fortunes of Flagstaff Hill around and make Warrnambool a leading geothermal centre in the state.
Cr Taylor said accessibility must be improved with upgraded pathways.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the topography of the site made the ideas and planning quite complex.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.