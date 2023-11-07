The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'We're bleeding from it': Crunch time for tired tourist attraction

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is it time to put the brakes on Flagstaff Hill or have some major investment?
Is it time to put the brakes on Flagstaff Hill or have some major investment?

It's make or break time for the "tired" Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum which has been "bleeding" money, Warrnambool City Council has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.